AI-powered co-shopping with Fullstory and Quantiphi

Delivering a personalized online shopping experience is difficult when data is incomplete or disorganized. Inconsistent product catalogs, missed behavioral signals, and fragmented systems often prevent retailers from making relevant product recommendations.

Fullstory and Quantiphi have partnered to introduce an AI-powered co-shopping solution that helps brands improve personalization in-session—using real-time behavioral data and generative AI to guide the shopper journey.

“This solution is the closest we have ever been in replicating an in-store seamless shopping experience on a digital platform. The game-changer is the behavioral data that we have available to train or GenAI models.”

How it works

Capture behavioral signals

Fullstory captures and structures digital interaction data in real time—tracking clicks, scrolls, hesitations, and more to reveal intent and sentiment during the session. These signals can trigger a chatbot, built with Google Cloud’s Dialogflow and Gemini Playbooks, to act as a shopping assistant and guide the shopper with relevant product suggestions. Unify data across sources

Behavioral, transactional, and third-party data is brought together using Google Cloud’s BigQuery to create a complete, in-session view of the shopper. Apply AI models

Quantiphi’s AI models process the unified dataset to identify shopper intent and generate tailored product recommendations. Deliver in-session guidance

A chatbot—built with Google Cloud’s Dialogflow suite and Gemini Playbooks—uses this intelligence to suggest relevant products and offers while the shopper is still browsing.

In-session personalization example

As a shopper browses, Fullstory captures signals like repeat visits to certain products. The system assigns an in-session propensity score that reflects the shopper’s intent. Based on this score and product data, the chatbot suggests relevant additions and surfaces a personalized promotions. The customer receives timely, relevant support—and completes their purchase with ease.

Why it matters

The co-shopping solution enables retailers to:

Recommend hyper-personalized products based on individual behavior, not just static customer segments

Engage customers during a live session with relevant guidance and offers

Increase average order value and conversion rates

Deliver a seamless and supportive experience that builds loyalty

Built on scalable, secure infrastructure, the solution is designed to integrate with existing systems and support data strategies already in motion.

To learn more about how Fullstory and Quantiphi can help power real-time shopping support, contact us to explore next steps.