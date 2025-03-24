Survey finds most businesses failing to turn AI and data into action

Findings based on 2024 market survey. For more, download the Reality Check Report.



Companies are collecting more data than ever, AI is everywhere, and personalization is a top priority. But despite all the talk, there’s not a lot of action. Businesses recognize that AI and data have the potential to transform digital experiences, but most are keeping AI in test mode, relying on outdated decision-making, and failing to make the bold moves that drive real impact. In a landscape that’s shifting this fast, hesitation is a liability.

AI is stuck in experiment mode

Despite the buzz around AI, only 17% of businesses consider it a strategic pillar. Companies know AI has the potential to drive real impact, but most still see it as something to test, not trust. Instead of using AI to predict trends, optimize operations, or power real-time personalization, the majority (63%) of businesses limit it to low-risk automation. The hesitation isn’t just about fear of AI, though. Skill gaps, integration challenges, and data quality issues are major roadblocks.

Companies have data but aren’t using It

Businesses aren’t struggling to collect data; they’re struggling to put it to work. 87% of companies gather data, but only 25% say they use it effectively. The challenge is turning data into decisions that actually drive measurable business impact. Too often, insights remain stuck in silos, scattered across disconnected platforms, or buried under layers of dashboards and reports, leaving teams without the clarity or speed needed to take action.

UX is a competitive advantage most brands aren’t maximizing

A great user experience keeps customers coming back—but most companies aren’t doing enough to stand out. Companies that invest in UX see a 15% increase in retention, but while 73% of companies focus on identifying friction in user journeys, only 12% say they lead in real-time personalization, and a mere 4% rank themselves as best-in-class for user journeys.

Here’s how you can stay two steps ahead

AI, data, and personalization can drive business growth, but only if you stop dipping your toes and jump in head-first.

Treat AI as a business driver, not a side project. Instead of asking, "Where can we test AI?" shift the question to "Which critical business challenges could AI solve?"

Prioritize personalization. 58% of companies are planning major investments in personalization. Lead the charge by personalizing product experiences, website interactions, and digital customer journeys. Use behavioral data to anticipate needs and remove friction.

Create a bias for action. A culture of execution starts at the top. When leadership makes action the default—reinforcing speed, accountability, and forward momentum—it becomes part of the company’s DNA.

The future belongs to brands that lean in

The survey shows that AI adoption is half-hearted, data isn’t being used to its full potential, and UX improvements are incremental. But the biggest divide isn’t just in who has access to these tools—it’s in who is actually using them to drive change.

The gap between lagging and leading is only getting wider. Businesses that commit, move fast, and turn strategy into action will set the pace for their industries.

For deeper insights on AI, data, and the future of personalization, download the Reality Check Report and listen to our podcast series, where Fullstory’s experts explore how today’s top companies are turning AI and behavioral data into real business impact.