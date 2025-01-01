✦ Reality Check
Insights from Fullstory's market survey
Get an unfiltered look at AI, data, and personalization through the eyes of 400 technology leaders
Turning data chaos into clarity with Kathy Park
Drowning in data? You’re not alone. In this episode, Fullstory’s Kelsey Winarski and Kathy Park tackle big data challenges and share practical tips to turn chaos into clarity.
Making AI work for your business with Tony Robledo
Kelsey and Tony explore AI adoption challenges and the balance between automation and human decisions.
Personalization that scales with Chip Lay
Personalization isn’t optional, but only 12% of brands lead in real-time. Kelsey and Chip break down how AI and behavioral data create retention-driving experiences.
A lot of bark, very little bite.
AI, data, and UX are at the center of leadership discussions, but for most brands, they’re ideas without a clear plan.
AI is a priority, but trust is lagging. Most brands are experimenting, but scaling beyond automation remains a challenge.
Data is piling up. Companies collect more than ever, yet silos and usability issues slow progress.
Confidence is lacking in UX and personalization. Users expect seamless experiences, but most brands don’t feel like they’re delivering.
Our report pulls back the curtain on what’s happening behind the boardroom buzzwords.
Good products get buried by bad experiences
Our report gives you top survey results for an unfiltered look at where leading brands stand—and where they’re still falling short.
AI is being explored, but not embedded. Product teams have access to AI, but few are integrating it into customer journeys in a meaningful way.
Data exists, but it’s not driving action. Siloed insights and slow decision-making are keeping teams from optimizing experiences.
UX remains a major challenge. Poor navigation, mobile friction, and lackluster personalization are still common pain points.
Get a clear view of where teams are struggling and where there’s opportunity to improve.
AI won’t fix broken data—but you can
Companies are investing in AI, data, and UX, but technical challenges are slowing progress.
More data, more silos. Massive amounts of data are being collected, but fragmentation limits its impact.
AI adoption is stalling. Integration challenges and poor data quality are holding businesses back.
UX expectations are rising. Many companies lack the infrastructure to deliver seamless digital experiences.
Get exclusive results on where companies fall short, and what it means for your tech stack.
You have the data—so why is it still so hard to use?
Marketing teams are collecting more insights than ever, but making them actionable is a different story.
Too much data, too little action. Insights are piling up, but silos and slow workflows make activation a headache.
AI sounds great, but who’s actually using it? Most teams are dabbling, but few are using AI to drive real-time marketing decisions.
Personalization is stuck in neutral. Customers expect relevance, but disconnected data is holding brands back.
Get exclusive results on what’s stopping brands from making decisions that actually work.