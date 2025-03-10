Identify and address high-risk gambling behavior in real time

Gambling operators face mounting pressure to protect players, meet regulatory standards, and maintain business growth. Spotting high-risk gambling behavior in real time requires precision to avoid overwhelming teams with unnecessary alerts. Fullstory and LeanConvert have joined forces to deliver an AI-powered solution that helps operators detect, assess, and act on risky behavior with speed and accuracy.

The challenge: Recognizing harmful gambling behavior

Many responsible gambling systems flag too many players, making it hard to separate real risks from routine activity. This overwhelms teams, increases costs, and leads to missed chances for meaningful intervention. Compounding the issue, most systems don’t operate in real time, making it difficult to identify and address irresponsible gambling during a session—when it matters most. Operators need a system that not only distinguishes standard play from risky behavior but does so instantly to enable timely, effective action.

The solution: AI-powered behavioral insights

Fullstory and LeanConvert combine behavioral, transactional, and third-party data to create a complete picture of player activity. Instead of applying blanket rules, AI models analyze patterns to spot early warning signs of risky behavior, differentiate between high-value players and those at risk, and send alerts only when necessary, cutting down false positives.

How it works

Data collection: Fullstory tracks digital interactions across key touchpoints. Real-time analysis: AI models process behavioral, transactional, and third-party data. Risk identification: AI pinpoints behavioral shifts that signal potential harm.



For example, three different players may show distinct gambling behaviors: A high-value player with consistent deposits and withdrawals slightly increases their deposit. The AI model recognizes this as normal behavior and does not trigger an alert.

A moderate-risk player shows a small increase in deposits alongside a credit report alert. This combination flags them for review by the responsible gambling team.

A high-risk player exhibits erratic behavior after a near win, placing larger, more frequent bets in an attempt to recover losses. The system immediately alerts the support team for intervention. Actionable insights: Operators get timely alerts to intervene effectively.

Why this solution stands out

Unlike traditional flagging systems, this approach targets the right players instead of casting a wide net. Real-time insights allow operators to act fast, ensuring smarter interventions with detailed behavioral context. Built with Google Cloud’s AI-driven infrastructure, this solution enables operators to process vast amounts of behavioral and transactional data efficiently while maintaining compliance with responsible gambling regulations.

The impact: Safer gambling, stronger compliance

By shifting from lagging, broad and ineffective flagging systems to a targeted, data-driven approach, operators can significantly improve responsible gambling efforts in real-time. Instead of spending time filtering through false alarms, teams can focus on genuine risks, addressing problematic behavior before it escalates. With more precise insights, interventions become faster and more effective, building player trust and reinforcing regulatory compliance. A proactive, well-informed approach to responsible gambling not only protects players but also strengthens an operator’s reputation and long-term success.

Take the next step

Fullstory and LeanConvert provide the insights and tools operators need to create a safer gambling environment. Request a demo today.