Support high-value users with real-time, personalized service

When a small percentage of users generate the majority of revenue, every digital interaction becomes critical. A slow-loading page or mistimed popup doesn’t just frustrate—it can cost a loyal user. That’s why Fullstory, LeanConvert, and Google Cloud have partnered to deliver a real-time, AI-powered solution that helps brands identify high-value users, understand their experience as it unfolds, and take action at the right moment

The challenge: Missed moments that matter

High-value users tend to have a low threshold for friction, regardless of the industry they’re engaging with. They expect fast, seamless, personalized service. Most support systems surface issues only after the fact, missing critical in-session cues like frustration or confusion. Without real-time insight, teams are left reacting to problems instead of preventing them.

The solution: Real-time behavioral intelligence

Fullstory, LeanConvert, and Google Cloud have created a joint solution that uses behavioral and transactional data to:

Recognize high-value users based on patterns such as VIP status and spend.

Detect friction using Fullstory’s behavioral signals—rage clicks, slow loads, and repeated actions

Trigger timely interventions using AI-powered models that determine the best next step for each session

How it works

Identify key users

Fullstory captures every click, scroll, and hesitation. Users are flagged as high-value based on their VIP status, historical spend, and behavior patterns. Spot friction as it happens

When something goes wrong—like a slow loading page—Fullstory flags frustration signals and shares them via webhook in real time. Trigger support automatically

An AI-generated session summary is sent to the VIP support team via Slack (or other preferred activation channel). From there, the team can reach out with a personal touch at the exact right moment. Adapt and improve

The system continually learns which interventions work best, optimizing timing and delivery over time. Plus, aggregated behavioral patterns help teams identify potential new VIPs before they convert.

Why this solution stands out

Traditional support models often rely on lagging indicators or user-initiated requests. This solution brings real-time intelligence into the moment it matters most. With Fullstory’s behavioral insight, LeanConvert’s optimization expertise, and Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure, teams can intervene with precision and deliver meaningful, in-session experiences.

The impact: Retention, loyalty, and revenue

Proactive support reduces frustration and protects valuable user relationships. This joint solution helps teams respond faster, personalize outreach, and keep high-value users engaged. It also helps identify emerging VIPs—so teams can stay ahead of expectations and build stronger user segments.

This approach works across industries—from gaming and luxury retail to hospitality and enterprise sales.

To learn more about how Fullstory and LeanConvert can help you deliver in-session, high-impact support, contact us to explore next steps.