Fullstory’s BigQuery integration earns Google Cloud Ready status

Fullstory has officially earned the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation. This recognition means our integration with BigQuery meets Google Cloud’s standards for performance and reliability. For Fullstory customers, it ensures a smoother, more dependable way to bring behavioral data into BigQuery environments and turn insights into action.

The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program is designed to help customers confidently choose partner solutions that integrate with BigQuery. By validating these integrations, Google Cloud makes it easier for businesses to discover and deploy solutions that work well together, accelerating their time to value from their data investments. Fullstory’s inclusion in this program reflects our ongoing focus on delivering reliable, high-performing data connections.

Fullstory captures a wealth of digital behavioral data, providing unparalleled insight into how users interact with websites and applications. With this new designation, teams can more easily move data into BigQuery using Fullstory Anywhere.

Fullstory Anywhere makes your behavioral data accessible and actionable across your entire data ecosystem. By exporting detailed Fullstory data into BigQuery, organizations can:

Gain a unified view of the customer → Combine Fullstory’s behavioral data with other data in BigQuery—like CRM or sales activity—to get a clearer view of the customer journey.

Unlock deeper analytical possibilities → Use BigQuery’s power to run advanced analyses, spot trends, and surface insights from large-scale behavioral data.

Improve data accessibility → Make behavioral insights available to more teams—from analysts to business leaders—so everyone can make better decisions.

This designation is also valuable for teams using Fullstory Workforce to improve internal tools and employee experiences. By integrating Workforce data into BigQuery via Fullstory Anywhere, businesses can:

Analyze internal tool adoption and usage at scale → See which internal tools are being used, how often, and by whom—so you can right-size licenses and reduce waste.

Map complex employee workflows → Understand how employees move between tools and spot opportunities to reduce friction in their day-to-day tasks.

Measure the impact of digital employee experience initiatives → Track how changes to internal workflows affect business outcomes by connecting behavioral data with performance metrics.

Earning the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation reflects the strength of our integration and our commitment to helping customers get more value from their data. We’re proud to partner with Google Cloud and excited to see how teams use this enhanced connection to drive better outcomes—for customers and employees alike.

To learn more about how you can connect Fullstory to your Google Cloud BigQuery instance, visit our documentation.