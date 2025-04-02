A new era of behavioral data—powered by AI for customers and teams

For years, Fullstory has helped teams get to the heart of digital experiences by showing what’s working, what’s not, and why. But great insights aren’t enough if they stay locked in dashboards. Data needs to do more.

That’s why Fullstory is evolving. We’re no longer just a session replay tool. With Fullcapture, we redefined how teams collect behavioral data—eliminating the need for manual tracking and ensuring every interaction is captured automatically.

Now, we’re building on that foundation. Our expanded portfolio helps teams capture, analyze, and act on behavioral data in real time without extra effort, complicated setups, or endless manual analysis.

With new solutions—StoryAI, Anywhere, and Workforce—teams can move beyond insights and start making real improvements faster.

More ways to use behavioral data

Businesses need more than just analytics. They need smarter ways to collect data, faster ways to analyze it, and easier ways to take action. That’s where our expanded portfolio comes in to meet your needs.

StoryAI is built into every Fullstory offering, turning raw data into clear insights. It will continue to evolve to help teams uncover even more.

Anywhere makes it simple to send behavioral data to the platforms teams already use.

Workforce helps businesses reduce inefficiencies and improve how teams work.

Now, teams across product, engineering, marketing, and operations can stop searching for insights and start using them to improve experiences and drive growth.

AI-powered insights, built to keep getting better

AI in analytics is nothing new, but too often, it adds complexity instead of clarity. Many tools require teams to dig through dashboards, write complex queries, or piece together data manually. StoryAI is different.

It is woven into every Fullstory solution, providing instant summaries, answers, and recommendations without extra effort. Instead of watching hours of session replays or running reports, teams get clear takeaways and proactive suggestions.

StoryAI highlights key moments in user sessions, answers common questions like "What drove the decrease in conversion rate last week?", and suggests areas for improvement. Instead of waiting for problems to appear, teams can fix issues before they impact customers.

And this is just the beginning. StoryAI will continue to evolve, helping teams uncover insights even faster and making behavioral data more intuitive than ever.

See how StoryAI makes data easier to use →



Make work faster and more efficient

Every business has slow processes, unnecessary steps, and tools that do not get used. But without clear data, it is hard to see where time and money are being wasted.

Workforce helps businesses understand how teams work, where they run into issues, and what tools actually drive value. By tracking how employees interact with digital tools, it provides a clear picture of where work slows down and what needs to change.

This is especially useful for large businesses with multiple teams and tools. Workforce helps leaders make smarter decisions about their digital operations, cutting unnecessary costs and making work smoother for everyone.

Use Workforce if you need to:

Find bottlenecks and slow processes in your workflows

Cut down on tools that are not being used

Get a clearer picture of how teams interact with software

Make everyday work faster and easier

See how Workforce makes teams more efficient →



Connect behavioral data to the tools you already use

Insights do not drive change if they stay locked in dashboards. Businesses need data in marketing, product, and support tools to take action.

Anywhere makes it easy to send Fullstory data wherever it is needed, whether that means syncing insights to a data warehouse for deeper analysis or connecting them to a customer engagement platform.

With support for BigQuery, Snowflake, and Redshift, Anywhere gives data teams access to rich behavioral insights without manual exports or workarounds.

Use Anywhere if you need to:

Send behavioral data to your data warehouse (BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift)

Connect insights to marketing, product, and support tools

Stop relying on manual exports and engineering-heavy integrations

Share user insights across teams without extra steps

Discover how Anywhere helps teams take action →



Why these changes matter for you

Fullstory’s portfolio now delivers a more complete approach to behavioral data. Businesses can seamlessly collect, analyze, and apply insights across teams, tools, and workflows—turning data into action without friction.

StoryAI eliminates guesswork, providing instant answers instead of endless reports, and it only gets smarter over time. Anywhere makes behavioral data easy to share across platforms, while Workforce helps companies optimize internal processes just as they enhance customer experiences.

Together, these solutions empower businesses to move faster, reduce friction, and make smarter decisions.

See it in action—book a demo today.