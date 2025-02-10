Meet the winners of Fullstory’s Customer Awards

At Fullstory, we believe in recognizing the incredible individuals using behavioral data to drive innovation and elevate online experiences. Today, we’re thrilled to announce the winners of our Customer Awards.

These leaders represent the best of what’s possible—turning insights into impact and setting new standards in their industries. Let’s celebrate their achievements and the companies they help lead.

Data-driven innovator: Jason Garcia, Sr. Product Manager at Patagonia

The data-driven innovator award celebrates those who harness data to drive innovation and measurable business outcomes. Jason Garcia at Patagonia exemplifies this through his ability to transform insights into action. From the start, Jason masters Fullstory, completing his product certification before onboarding was even finished—a first for us.

As his nominator, Alex Gallo, put it: “Jason truly represents the dream Fullstory customer. He’s humble, endlessly creative, and one of the fastest learners I’ve ever seen.”

CX champion: Ryan Giesen, Director, Business Analytics at Autodesk

The CX champion award recognizes leaders who prioritize customer-centric strategies and deliver exceptional user experiences. At Autodesk, Ryan has done just that, doubling Fullstory adoption across teams and spearheading initiatives like a Center of Excellence and an enablement playbook.

As his nominator, Jasmine Conway, shared: “With Ryan’s help, we’ve almost doubled the number of Fullstory users over the past few quarters. His leadership has driven value stories, engaged teams, and laid the groundwork for even greater success.”

Ryan’s work ensures Autodesk remains not just a software leader but a customer experience leader, too.

Analytics in action: Jeff Wright, Lead Analyst, Digital Analytics

The analytics in action award applauds Fullstory customers who turn insights into action, solving challenges and optimizing experiences. Jeff Wright at Chipotle is a perfect example. His team used Fullstory analytics to discover, and diagnose the root cause of, a transient issue inhibiting some customers from completing their order, improving their experience and ultimately saving the company millions of dollars annually.

As his nominator, Miriam Harris, explained: “Jeff's dedication to optimizing the Chipotle customer experience is unparalleled. He leverages FullStory to its fullest potential, going beyond surface-level analysis to uncover actionable insights. His innovative use of devtools, creation of custom metrics, and continuous feedback have directly resulted in improvements for Chipotle's guests. Jeff is a true champion of customer-centric analytics.”

Jeff’s work proves how even small insights can deliver massive impact for a beloved brand like Chipotle.

Digital transformation leader: Fabian Alvares, Global Head of CRO & Experimentation at Pizza Hut

The digital transformation leader award highlights those redefining operations and engagement through digital technologies. At Pizza Hut, Fabian Alvares has been a driving force behind the brand’s digital evolution. By embracing Fullstory, Fabian has elevated customer engagement and streamlined online ordering, creating a seamless experience for millions of customers.



With Fabian at the helm, Pizza Hut continues to set the standard for innovation in the food industry.

His nominator, Dan Appiah, shared: “Fabian has successfully led Pizza Hut’s digital transformation. His constant experimentation and focus on personalization have rapidly grown adoption across the organization.”

Fastest time to value: Julie Acosta, Director of Ecommerce and Marketing Analytics at NOBULL

The fastest time to value award honors new customers who achieve rapid ROI with Fullstory. Julie Acosta at NOBULL exemplifies this perfectly, leading her team to close onboarding in just 42 days—nearly half the usual time. Julie didn’t stop there. By quickly building dashboards and alerts, she enabled her team to understand engagement, monitor funnel conversion, and evaluate the impact of launching a new platform almost immediately.

Julie’s leadership shows how combining clarity, focus, and determination can transform a brand’s approach to data.

Her nominators, Elaina Williams and Eric Macam, said it best: “Julie had a clear vision for her team and empowered them to use Fullstory for their needs while leveraging us as resources. The speed at which her team adopted and delivered results was incredible.”

AI innovator: Ty Amell, Chief Technology Officer at LTK

The AI Innovator award honors individuals who use AI to enhance personalization, automate processes, and reimagine strategies. As CTO of LTK, Ty Amell is doing just that. He’s led the charge in integrating innovative AI approaches that keep LTK at the forefront of the creator economy. Ty’s commitment to emerging technologies ensures his team stays ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

His nominator, JMV, shared: “Ty is a cutting-edge leader. He’s constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with data and AI to drive LTK’s product and customer experience forward.”

Under Ty’s leadership, LTK is redefining how technology supports creators and their audiences.

Cross-platform creator: Zeynep Arslan, Sales Effectiveness Associate Analyst at PepsiCo

The cross-platform creator award celebrates those delivering exceptional mobile and cross-platform experiences. Zeynep Arslan at PepsiCo has been a driving force behind the company’s Native Mobile initiatives. She not only ensured the right data was being passed into Fullstory but also built the first behavioral data-based reports at PepsiCo, influencing significant UX/UI updates.

As her nominator, Genevieve Jooste, noted: “Zeynep played a key role in configuring the Native Mobile instance—a challenging task—and went on to educate her team on how to use the tool. Her efforts have revolutionized how PepsiCo uses data to enhance their applications.”

Thanks to Zeynep’s dedication, PepsiCo is breaking new ground in creating better digital experiences for their customers.

A round of applause for our changemakers

Behind every groundbreaking strategy and every insight that moves the needle are individuals whose vision and dedication make it all possible. The winners of the first Fullstory Customer Awards remind us how powerful it is when people step up with bold ideas and a drive to transform digital experiences.

Congratulations to this year’s winners—and thank you for inspiring all of us to aim higher. We can’t wait to see what you accomplish next.

Want to learn more about Fullstory's amazing community of customers? Explore our success stories.