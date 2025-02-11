Here at Fullstory, protecting the data that you entrust to us is our highest priority, and as more and more companies launch AI-this or AI-that, adding new AI features into their existing toolsets, or just launch brand new AI related tools, it’s vitally important that any company that is building their own AI or using someone else’s, it must be done securely. We have also started our push into the AI realm over the past year launching AI Trim, Suggested Elements, and Session Summary Notes, and that’s just the start. While doing so, we remain committed to providing best-in-class privacy and security protection for customers around the world.

We’re excited to announce that we’ve successfully completed our first ISO 42001 certification audit! This is in addition to our annual ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 27017, ISO 27018 and SOC2 certification audits that we are also proud of.

We are excited to be the first in our industry, not to mention one of the first companies in the world to achieve this certification. Becoming ISO 42001 certified demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers who continue to trust us with their data.

“Our security program operates at the speed of our product organization’s innovation to ensure that customers gain confidence in our offerings through the expertise of third-party audits leveraging the latest industry standards. The power of AI must be matched with responsible, early security diligence to allow exciting new solutions to meet the expectations that customers should place on their vendors.” -Mark Stanislav, Vice President, Security Engineering & Security GRC

By pursuing an ISO 42001 certification, along with our other ISO certifications we continue to establish our standing as the most trusted name in behavioral data analytics.

To view or download our SOC2 report, or ISO certificates please visit our Trust Center.

What is ISO 42001?

ISO/IEC 42001 is the world’s first international standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Artificial Intelligence Management System within an organization. It is designed to provide a structured framework for businesses to manage AI technologies responsibly, focusing on ethical considerations, transparency, and risk management. To achieve certification, organizations must execute rigorous testing and monitoring to ensure their AI systems function as intended and potential issues are proactively addressed.

By adhering to ISO/IEC 42001, Fullstory can ensure our AI systems are developed and operated in an ethical, secure, and transparent manner, aligning with global standards and fostering trust among stakeholders.