GOL Airlines improves customer satisfaction by streamlining their digital experience
As Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL Airlines offers 73 destinations within the country for travelers to explore. The GOL team recently shifted focus to building brand loyalty through a better overall customer experience—from ticket purchase to post-travel follow-up. That's why, after relying solely on Google Analytics’ quantitative analysis for many years, the GOL team wanted to understand the qualitative “why” behind their site and app’s performance numbers.With guidance from H3 Solution BR, a Fullstory Expert Partner, GOL was able to provide a better experience for its customers and internal teams.
Challenge
GOL Airlines, Brazil’s largest domestic airline, aimed to enhance customer satisfaction by improving the digital experience. Lacking qualitative insights into their site and app performance, they sought to understand user behaviors to address issues effectively and foster loyalty.
Solution
GOL Airlines, Brazil’s largest domestic airline, aimed to enhance customer satisfaction by improving the digital experience. Lacking qualitative insights into their site and app performance, they sought to understand user behaviors to address issues effectively and foster loyalty.
“Fullstory brings us a lot of visibility into what our customers are experiencing when using our website or app. Before Fullstory, we could only see when users were leaving our channels, but we wouldn’t know why. Now we know why.”Felipe Hillmann, Head of Marketing, GOL Airlines
Want to take your digital experience to the next level? Let’s chat.
Request a demo of the Fullstory platform, and our team will be in touch soon!