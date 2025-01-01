Acceptable Use Policy

Last Updated: April 2023

This Acceptable Use Policy ("AUP") governs any party’s (“you,” “your,” or “Customer”) use of or access to any products or services (collectively, the “Services”) provided by Fullstory or any of its affiliates (collectively, “Fullstory”). This AUP provides guidance on what constitutes misuse of Fullstory’s Services, either because the activity violates applicable law, or because it poses a risk to the Services or to other Fullstory customers. For the purposes of this AUP a visitor to Fullstory’s website is deemed to be a Customer. If you do not agree with the terms of the AUP, please do not access or use the Services.

Updates to this AUP

This AUP is effective as of the date set forth above. Fullstory may change this AUP by posting an updated version of the AUP at https://www.fullstory.com/legal/acceptable-use/ . Your continued use of the Services constitutes your acceptance of any updates to this AUP, as referenced in our Master Services Agreement, and/or our Terms & Conditions (collectively, “Agreement”).

AUP violations

A violation of this AUP by a Customer is deemed a material breach of the Agreement in place between such Customer and Fullstory and may result in the suspension or termination of access to and use of the Services and the termination of the Agreement by Fullstory.

Prohibited Activities

The below examples of prohibited activities described in this AUP are not exhaustive.