Acceptable Use Policy
Last Updated: April 2023
This Acceptable Use Policy ("AUP") governs any party’s (“you,” “your,” or “Customer”) use of or access to any products or services (collectively, the “Services”) provided by Fullstory or any of its affiliates (collectively, “Fullstory”). This AUP provides guidance on what constitutes misuse of Fullstory’s Services, either because the activity violates applicable law, or because it poses a risk to the Services or to other Fullstory customers. For the purposes of this AUP a visitor to Fullstory’s website is deemed to be a Customer. If you do not agree with the terms of the AUP, please do not access or use the Services.
Updates to this AUP
This AUP is effective as of the date set forth above. Fullstory may change this AUP by posting an updated version of the AUP at https://www.fullstory.com/legal/acceptable-use/. Your continued use of the Services constitutes your acceptance of any updates to this AUP, as referenced in our Master Services Agreement, and/or our Terms & Conditions (collectively, “Agreement”).
AUP violations
A violation of this AUP by a Customer is deemed a material breach of the Agreement in place between such Customer and Fullstory and may result in the suspension or termination of access to and use of the Services and the termination of the Agreement by Fullstory.
Prohibited Activities
The below examples of prohibited activities described in this AUP are not exhaustive.
Violations of Laws: You may not use the Services to violate laws, regulations, governmental orders, data privacy laws, or industry standards or guidance in any applicable jurisdiction (collectively, "Applicable Laws"). This includes violating Applicable Laws (a) requiring consent be obtained prior to processing personal data, transmitting, recording, collecting, or monitoring data or communications; (b) requiring compliance with opt-out requests for any data or communications; (c) prohibiting access to the Services from a jurisdiction where such use or access is not authorized, including from an embargoed country; or (d) regarding the export of data or software to and from the US and other countries.
Infringing Content: You may not use the Services to store, transmit or make available (a) content that is infringing, libelous, unlawful, tortious, or in violation of third-party rights; (b) content or technology that harms, interferes with, or limits the normal operation of the Services, including monitoring traffic or data; and (c) material advocating or advancing criminal hacking, cracking, or phishing.
Prohibited Uses: You may not use the Services to (a) capture sensitive personal information, such as credit card numbers, government-issued IDs, health data, or any other type of data that is considered “sensitive” under applicable law; (b) collect information without providing adequate notice and obtaining any required consent or authorization; (c) collect, capture, or use the Services on a website or mobile application that is not under your direct ownership (including via browser extension) without (i) consent from the owner of the website/mobile application or (ii) consent from the end user whose data is collected or captured by the Services; (d) collect or capture person-to-person communications, such as by using the Services to capture messages from in-app messaging or customer support chats (including end-user communications with chat-bots), without first obtaining end-user consent; or (e) transmit or disclose information gathered using the Services in a manner that would be a “sale” or “sharing” (for targeted advertising), as those terms are defined by applicable law, with any ad exchange or data broker, or otherwise with a third party for the purpose of assembling or commercializing customer profiles.
Harmful Activities: You may not use the Services to transmit or store any content or communication (commercial or otherwise) that is illegal, harmful, racist, defamatory, fraudulent, sexually explicit, or otherwise poses a threat to the public. This prohibition includes use of the Services to propagate or advocate for violence, exploitation, abuse, non-consensual explicit content, discrimination, hate, or the causing of harm to others. You may not use the Services to engage in any activity that is harmful to Fullstory’s business operations or reputation.
Interference with the Services: You may not (a) disrupt or otherwise negatively impact any aspect of the Services or any third-party networks or services that are linked to the Services; (b) modify, translate, enhance or otherwise change the Services or prepare derivative works of the Services, including creation and distribution of add-ons or enhancements or incorporation into another product unless expressly agreed between the parties; (c) license, sublicense, rent, lease, sell, resell, loan, distribute, translate, or otherwise transfer any rights to the Services; or (d) copy, reproduce, republish, upload, post, or transmit the Services or any other materials provided in connection therewith.
Reverse Engineering: You may not reverse engineer, copy, disassemble, or decompile the Services or otherwise obtain or attempt to create, derive, or obtain the source code of the Services.
Service Integrity Violations: You may not access or use, or attempt to access or use, the Services to take any action that could harm Fullstory or any other person, or interfere with the operation of the Services. Unless you have explicit authorization from Fullstory you agree not to, directly or indirectly:
Bypassing Service Limitations: attempting to bypass, exploit, defeat, or disable limitations or restrictions placed on the Services.
Security Vulnerabilities: finding security vulnerabilities to exploit the Services and any related systems or attempting to bypass any security mechanism or filtering capabilities.
Circumvent or Disabling the Services: any denial of service (DoS) attack on the Services or any other conduct that attempts to disrupt, disable, or overload the security, integrity or performance of the Services, or of any party’s use of the Services.
Harmful Code or Bots: transmitting, uploading, or sharing code, viruses, malware, spyware, adware, Trojan horses, worms, corrupt files, scripts, agents, programs, other similar computer code, or automated means, such as bots, intended to do harm, gain access to or use the Services, or designed to affect the operation of the Services.
Unauthorized Access: attempting to gain unauthorized access to the components, features, or functions of the Services whether directly or indirectly, or remove identification, proprietary notices.