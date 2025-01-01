International Data Transfers FAQ

You may have heard about recent developments in Europe regarding international transfers of personal data. At Fullstory, we monitor those developments closely, and get some frequently asked questions in this area.

Fullstory also knows its Customers care deeply about data privacy. We too care deeply about privacy, and are passionate about protecting our Customer’s privacy rights.

Fullstory is committed to being transparent about how it transfers Customer data, how it safeguards Customer data, and how it handles governmental or law enforcement requests for Customer data.

What are "international transfers" of personal data?

How does Fullstory lawfully transfer customer data outside of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom?

Is Fullstory using the new Standard Contractual Clauses issued by the European Commission in June 2021?

Does Fullstory have data processing agreements?

Has the Schrems II ruling affected Fullstory?

Has Fullstory Implemented any of the EDPB Recommendations?

What is Fullstory’s policy for what to do if they receive a governmental entity request for customer data?

Does Fullstory have a process for what to do if they ever received a governmental entity request for customer data?

Who will Fullstory inform if they receive a governmental entity request for customer data?

Does Fullstory’s stance on governmental entity requests for customer data apply to all Customers?

Does Fullstory believe they will receive a governmental request for information?