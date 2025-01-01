International Data Transfers FAQ

You may have heard about recent developments in Europe regarding international transfers of personal data. At Fullstory, we monitor those developments closely, and get some frequently asked questions in this area.

Fullstory also knows its Customers care deeply about data privacy. We too care deeply about privacy, and are passionate about protecting our Customer’s privacy rights.

Fullstory is committed to being transparent about how it transfers Customer data, how it safeguards Customer data, and how it handles governmental or law enforcement requests for Customer data.