Privacy Notice for Californians

This Privacy Notice for California residents serves to inform California residents regarding the Personal Information that Fullstory, Inc. (collectively, “Fullstory,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) collects and applies solely to guests, visitors, users, and others who reside in the State of California (“consumers” or “you”). This Privacy Notice applies to Personal Information collected by Fullstory through your use of the website, www.fullstory.com, and other Fullstory-related sites, software and applications accessible on or by any top-level Fullstory domain owned by us or social media page that we control (each, a “Site” and collectively the “Sites”). We adopt this notice to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) and other California privacy laws. Any terms defined in the CCPA have the same meaning when used in this notice.

Categories of Personal Information We Collect

We have collected the following categories of personal information from individuals, such as guests and visitors to our properties, within the last twelve (12) months:

How We Use the Personal Information We Collect

We use your Personal Information in ways that are compatible with the purposes for which it was collected or authorized by you, including for the following purposes:

Category The Purpose for Collection Identifiers 1. To inform you about services available from Fullstory; 2. To authorize access to our Sites and Services; 3. To provide you with Services and Products; 4. To communicate about special programs and to deliver pertinent emails; 5. To improve our customer service; 6. To respond to and support users regarding their use of the Sites and Services; 7. To comply with all applicable legal requirements; 8. To investigate possible fraud or other violations of our Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy and/or attempts to harm our Users. Personal information categories listed in the California Customer Records statute (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e)). 1. To inform you about services available from Fullstory; 2. To authorize access to our Sites and Services; 3. To provide you with Services and Products; 4. To communicate about, and administer your participation in, special programs and to deliver pertinent emails; 5. To improve our customer service; 6. To respond to and support users regarding their use of the Sites and Services; 7. To comply with all applicable legal requirements; 8. To investigate possible fraud or other violations of our Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy and/or attempts to harm our Users. Internet or other similar network activity. 1. To authorize access to our Sites and Services; 2. To provide you with Services; 3. To improve our customer service; 4. To respond to and support users regarding their use of the Sites and Services.

For more information on our privacy practices, please review our Privacy Policy (https://www.fullstory.com/legal/privacy/). If you have any specific questions regarding this Privacy Notice, you can contact us via email or by writing to us at the address below:

Send e-mail to: privacy@fullstory.com

Send mail to our address: Fullstory Attn: Privacy Policy Inquiry 1745 Peachtree ST NE , STE N, Atlanta, GA 30309 U.S.A.

Effective Date

This Privacy Notice became effective on: January 1, 2020.