Description of Services for Onboarding Service Providers
For each Customer, Fullstory will notify Subcontractor of the Services package to be provided, and Subcontractor will provide the Services set forth below.
Package 1: Jumpstart
Duration: 4 weeks
Anticipated total time investment: up to 10 hours
Starting at a Fixed Price of $3,000
Services will include, at a minimum, the following:
Ensuring the technology is rolled out in a timely manner, making sure that integrations are properly set up and getting Customer’s internal teams trained and up to speed.
A series of four 60 minute calls:
Session 1: Discovery & Implementation
This session will set the tone for a successful engagement by establishing timelines and expectations, learning the Customer’s goals and success criteria, and diving into implementation priorities. During this call, the partner will:
Establish onboarding timeline & expectations
Define success criteria & goals for onboarding
Understand priorities for using Fullstory
Review implementation priorities and best practices
Review privacy
Session 2: Enablement Training
In this session the Customer will learn how to navigate the Fullstory platform and gain an understanding of features and functionality specific to their business needs. During this call, the partner will:
Conduct “Fullstory Foundational training” and will include covering features such as:
Omnisearch bar’s capabilities
Review how to create Segments and guidance on potential use cases
Review an example session replay and overall navigation
Explore Page Insights, most clicked, most rage clicks, most dead clicks, most error clicks. Explore engagement Heatmap, Scroll Maps, & Inspect Mode
Review Inspect Mode best practices for Admin Roles, modifying privacy settings, Defined Events, Watched Elements, Named Elements
Review custom data and integrations
Discuss best practices using Fullstory
Sessions 3 & 4: Collaborative Workshops
These sessions will dive into the Customer’s top of mind use cases and empower Customers to achieve their specific digital experience KPIs using Fullstory. The partner will:
Show how to use Fullstory to answer business questions
Provide suggestions around integrating Fullstory into workflows
Give prescriptive recommendations for continued success
Empower Customers to begin defining product analytics within the platform
Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base
Package 2: Launch
Duration: 4-5 weeks
Anticipated total time investment: up to 20 hours
Starting at a Fixed Price of $5,000
Services will include, at a minimum, the following:
A series of six 60 minute calls:
Session 1: Discovery
This session will set the tone for a successful engagement by establishing timelines and expectations, learning the Customer’s goals and success criteria, and diving into implementation priorities. During this call, the partner will:
Review Onboarding timeline and phases
Define and document success criteria for onboarding
Solidify goals for using Fullstory & understand priorities
Confirm ownership of data privacy and security
Clarify scope & deliverables
Review use cases
Define stakeholders
Session 2: Implementation
In this session the partner will make sure Fullstory is set up for the Customer to quickly get success and value, addressing everything from deploying the snippet to security and integrations. The partner will:
Review exclusion and masking methods
Discuss regulatory obligations
Provide support and guidance on deploying recording snippet
Review custom data and integrations
Review recording and team settings
Review out-of-the-box integrations
Provide guidance for Javascript APIs to support data strategy
Session 3 & 4: Training
In these sessions stakeholders will learn how to be successful on the Fullstory platform. This includes overall product training as well as access to curated resources specific to the Customer’s goals from FrullStory’s knowledgebase. During this call, the partner will:
Conduct “Fullstory Foundational training” and will include covering features such as:
- Omnisearch bar’s capabilities
- Review how to create Segments and guidance on potential use cases
- Review an example session replay and overall navigation
- Explore Page Insights, most clicked, most rage clicks, most dead clicks, most error clicks. Explore engagement Heatmap, Scroll Maps, & Inspect Mode
- Review Inspect Mode best practices for Admin Roles, modifying privacy settings, Defined Events, Watched Elements, Named Elements
Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base
Session 5 & 6: Strategy
These sessions will dive into the Customer’s top of mind use cases and empower Customers to achieve their specific digital experience KPIs using Fullstory. The partner will:
Show how to use Fullstory to answer business questions
Provide recommendations and best practices for success
Provide change management guidance around integrating Fullstory into workflow
Give prescriptive recommendations for continued success
Empower Customers to begin defining product analytics within the platform
Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base
Discuss recommended next steps for success
Package 3: Catalyst
Duration: 6-8 weeks
Anticipated total time investment: up to 40 hours
Starting at a Fixed Price of $10,000
Services will include, at a minimum, the following:
Ensuring the technology is rolled out in a timely manner, making sure that integrations are properly set up and getting Customer’s internal teams trained and up to speed.
A series of eight 60 minute calls:
Session 1: Discovery
This session will set the tone for a successful engagement by establishing timelines and expectations, learning the Customer’s goals and success criteria, and diving into implementation priorities. During this call, the partner will:
Review Onboarding timeline and phases
Define and document success criteria for onboarding
Solidify goals for using Fullstory & understand priorities
Confirm ownership of data privacy and security
Clarify scope & deliverables
Review use cases
Define stakeholders
Session 2: Implementation
In this session the partner will cover topics aimed at ensuring the Customer quickly gets success and value. The partner will:
Review exclusion and masking methods
Discuss regulatory obligations
Provide support and guidance on deploying recording snippet
Review custom data and integrations
Review recording and team settings
Review out-of-the-box integrations
Provide guidance for Javascript APIs to support data strategy
Session 3 - 5: Training
In these sessions partners will train stakeholders how to interact with the Fullstory platform based on their stated use cases. This includes overall product training as well as access to curated resources specific to the Customer’s goals from Fullstory’s knowledgebase. During this call, the partner will:
Conduct “Fullstory Foundational training” and will include covering features such as:
Omnisearch bar’s capabilities
Review how to create Segments and guidance on potential use cases
Review an example session replay and overall navigation
Explore Page Insights, most clicked, most rage clicks, most dead clicks, most error clicks. Explore engagement Heatmap, Scroll Maps, & Inspect Mode
Review Inspect Mode best practices for Admin Roles, modifying privacy settings, Defined Events, Watched Elements, Named Elements
Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base
Session 6 - 8: Strategy
These sessions will dive into the Customer’s top of mind use cases and empower Customers to achieve their specific digital experience KPIs using Fullstory. The partner will:
Show how to use Fullstory to answer business questions
Provide recommendations and best practices for success
Provide change management guidance around integrating Fullstory into workflow
Give prescriptive recommendations for continued success
Empower Customers to begin defining product analytics within the platform
Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base
Discuss recommended next steps for success
SERVICES EXPECTATION
If the maximum time limit as outlined in the scope of each package is reached with no or little engagement from the customer, and Subcontractor has completed the following steps to engage the customer, the onboarding will formally conclude with no impact on Subcontractor’s payment terms.
Reached out to the customer contact in writing a minimum of four times with no response
Engaged with another customer point of contact (if one can be identified).
Engaged the Fullstory Account Executive, Customer Success Manager (if named CSM is assigned to the account), and the Fullstory Partner Manager.
A record of such attempts has been kept and can be shared with Fullstory upon request.
Please note this does not include Customers who formally request to pause onboarding