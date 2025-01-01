Description of Services for Onboarding Service Providers

For each Customer, Fullstory will notify Subcontractor of the Services package to be provided, and Subcontractor will provide the Services set forth below.

Package 1: Jumpstart

Duration: 4 weeks

Anticipated total time investment: up to 10 hours

Starting at a Fixed Price of $3,000

Services will include, at a minimum, the following:

Ensuring the technology is rolled out in a timely manner, making sure that integrations are properly set up and getting Customer’s internal teams trained and up to speed.

A series of four 60 minute calls:

Session 1: Discovery & Implementation

This session will set the tone for a successful engagement by establishing timelines and expectations, learning the Customer’s goals and success criteria, and diving into implementation priorities. During this call, the partner will: Establish onboarding timeline & expectations Define success criteria & goals for onboarding Understand priorities for using Fullstory Review implementation priorities and best practices Review privacy



Session 2: Enablement Training

In this session the Customer will learn how to navigate the Fullstory platform and gain an understanding of features and functionality specific to their business needs. During this call, the partner will: Conduct “Fullstory Foundational training” and will include covering features such as: Omnisearch bar’s capabilities Review how to create Segments and guidance on potential use cases Review an example session replay and overall navigation Explore Page Insights, most clicked, most rage clicks, most dead clicks, most error clicks. Explore engagement Heatmap, Scroll Maps, & Inspect Mode Review Inspect Mode best practices for Admin Roles, modifying privacy settings, Defined Events, Watched Elements, Named Elements Review custom data and integrations Discuss best practices using Fullstory



Sessions 3 & 4: Collaborative Workshops

These sessions will dive into the Customer’s top of mind use cases and empower Customers to achieve their specific digital experience KPIs using Fullstory. The partner will: Show how to use Fullstory to answer business questions Provide suggestions around integrating Fullstory into workflows Give prescriptive recommendations for continued success Empower Customers to begin defining product analytics within the platform Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base



Package 2: Launch

Duration: 4-5 weeks

Anticipated total time investment: up to 20 hours

Starting at a Fixed Price of $5,000

Services will include, at a minimum, the following:

A series of six 60 minute calls:

Session 1: Discovery

This session will set the tone for a successful engagement by establishing timelines and expectations, learning the Customer’s goals and success criteria, and diving into implementation priorities. During this call, the partner will: Review Onboarding timeline and phases Define and document success criteria for onboarding Solidify goals for using Fullstory & understand priorities Confirm ownership of data privacy and security Clarify scope & deliverables Review use cases Define stakeholders



Session 2: Implementation

In this session the partner will make sure Fullstory is set up for the Customer to quickly get success and value, addressing everything from deploying the snippet to security and integrations. The partner will: Review exclusion and masking methods Discuss regulatory obligations Provide support and guidance on deploying recording snippet Review custom data and integrations Review recording and team settings Review out-of-the-box integrations Provide guidance for Javascript APIs to support data strategy



Session 3 & 4: Training

In these sessions stakeholders will learn how to be successful on the Fullstory platform. This includes overall product training as well as access to curated resources specific to the Customer’s goals from FrullStory’s knowledgebase. During this call, the partner will: Conduct “Fullstory Foundational training” and will include covering features such as: - Omnisearch bar’s capabilities - Review how to create Segments and guidance on potential use cases - Review an example session replay and overall navigation - Explore Page Insights, most clicked, most rage clicks, most dead clicks, most error clicks. Explore engagement Heatmap, Scroll Maps, & Inspect Mode - Review Inspect Mode best practices for Admin Roles, modifying privacy settings, Defined Events, Watched Elements, Named Elements Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base



Session 5 & 6: Strategy

These sessions will dive into the Customer’s top of mind use cases and empower Customers to achieve their specific digital experience KPIs using Fullstory. The partner will: Show how to use Fullstory to answer business questions Provide recommendations and best practices for success Provide change management guidance around integrating Fullstory into workflow Give prescriptive recommendations for continued success Empower Customers to begin defining product analytics within the platform Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base Discuss recommended next steps for success



Package 3: Catalyst

Duration: 6-8 weeks

Anticipated total time investment: up to 40 hours

Starting at a Fixed Price of $10,000

Services will include, at a minimum, the following:

Ensuring the technology is rolled out in a timely manner, making sure that integrations are properly set up and getting Customer’s internal teams trained and up to speed.

A series of eight 60 minute calls:

Session 1: Discovery

This session will set the tone for a successful engagement by establishing timelines and expectations, learning the Customer’s goals and success criteria, and diving into implementation priorities. During this call, the partner will: Review Onboarding timeline and phases Define and document success criteria for onboarding Solidify goals for using Fullstory & understand priorities Confirm ownership of data privacy and security Clarify scope & deliverables Review use cases Define stakeholders



Session 2: Implementation

In this session the partner will cover topics aimed at ensuring the Customer quickly gets success and value. The partner will: Review exclusion and masking methods Discuss regulatory obligations Provide support and guidance on deploying recording snippet Review custom data and integrations Review recording and team settings Review out-of-the-box integrations Provide guidance for Javascript APIs to support data strategy



Session 3 - 5: Training

In these sessions partners will train stakeholders how to interact with the Fullstory platform based on their stated use cases. This includes overall product training as well as access to curated resources specific to the Customer’s goals from Fullstory’s knowledgebase. During this call, the partner will: Conduct “Fullstory Foundational training” and will include covering features such as: Omnisearch bar’s capabilities Review how to create Segments and guidance on potential use cases Review an example session replay and overall navigation Explore Page Insights, most clicked, most rage clicks, most dead clicks, most error clicks. Explore engagement Heatmap, Scroll Maps, & Inspect Mode Review Inspect Mode best practices for Admin Roles, modifying privacy settings, Defined Events, Watched Elements, Named Elements Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base



Session 6 - 8: Strategy

These sessions will dive into the Customer’s top of mind use cases and empower Customers to achieve their specific digital experience KPIs using Fullstory. The partner will: Show how to use Fullstory to answer business questions Provide recommendations and best practices for success Provide change management guidance around integrating Fullstory into workflow Give prescriptive recommendations for continued success Empower Customers to begin defining product analytics within the platform Deliver curated resources from Fullstory’s robust Knowledge Base Discuss recommended next steps for success



SERVICES EXPECTATION

If the maximum time limit as outlined in the scope of each package is reached with no or little engagement from the customer, and Subcontractor has completed the following steps to engage the customer, the onboarding will formally conclude with no impact on Subcontractor’s payment terms.

Reached out to the customer contact in writing a minimum of four times with no response

Engaged with another customer point of contact (if one can be identified).

Engaged the Fullstory Account Executive, Customer Success Manager (if named CSM is assigned to the account), and the Fullstory Partner Manager.

A record of such attempts has been kept and can be shared with Fullstory upon request.

Please note this does not include Customers who formally request to pause onboarding