Fullstory named among fastest-growing companies in North America

Here at Fullstory, we’re rounding out the year with a big celebration: We were just named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the fifth consecutive year.

What does it mean? Each year, Deloitte ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This prestigious list has served as a barometer of company and industry growth for nearly three decades.

A closer look

Today, more than 3,300 customers in 70 countries use Fullstory's DXI platform to continuously improve their digital products and customer experience across sites and apps. Fullstory’s appearance on the Technology Fast 500 reflects five years of continuous business growth as we help more and more leading digital brands enhance their digital experiences and drive revenue. This year, Fullstory came in at #366 on the list, having grown by 346% between 2019 and 2022.

Here’s what our founder and CEO, Scott Voigt, says about this memorable recognition:

“The world’s largest B2B and B2C brands rely on Fullstory’s DX data and analytics to monitor the entire digital experience, reveal every issue and opportunity, and ultimately give users exactly what they want. Our growth reflects the tremendous value brands see from DX data, and the tremendous value that they’re able to deliver to their customers in turn. We'd like to share this honor with our customers and partners who are setting a new standard for digital products and experiences around the globe.”

2023 in review

Exciting new customers: Mouser and LexisNexis

This year, we began partnering with Mouse Electronics, the global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, to enhance their digital customer experience with actionable analytics. We’re thrilled to be working with Mouser’s product, engineering, and customer experience teams to identify and act on opportunities for improvement in their product experiences.

Additionally, leading global provider of information and analytics LexisNexis Legal & Professional selected Fullstory as its digital experience analytics partner this year. Teams at LexisNexis use Fullstory to understand, measure, and improve the digital experience based on insights into not only what customers are doing, but why.

Inc. 5000

Each year, the Inc 5000 lists the fastest-growing private companies America, ranked by percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. This year, Fullstory broke the top half of the list at #1,787.

Google Cloud partnership

In exciting news for our ever-growing integrations network, we launched a new partnership with Google Cloud. This integration lets users access comprehensive, actionable data and enable teams to make proactive customer journey enhancements across platforms.

For example, Tata Digital leveraged Fullstory and Google Cloud together to launch 14 brands on web and mobile. Arnab Ganguly, Head of Digital at TataNeu, said:

"Other data analytics tools require us to know what we want to measure in advance. Fullstory combines quantitative and qualitative data in real time to help us answer the questions we didn't know we had. Fullstory’s integration with Google Cloud allows us to further synthesize and visualize DXI data to drive additional value on both web and mobile."

Learn more about the benefits of using Fullstory and Google Cloud in tandem here.

Atlanta Pacesetter Awards

Though Fullstory is a globally distributed company, our headquarters remain in Atlanta. We were excited to receive the Atlanta Pacesetter Awards once again in 2023. Each year, the Atlanta Business Chronicle bestows the Pacesetter Awards on the 100 fastest-growing companies in metro Atlanta.

Looking ahead

It’s been a big year here at Fullstory, and we’re confident that next year will be even brighter. As always, we’re listening closely to what our users want in their digital experience analytics and evolving alongside the constantly changing DX landscape. At our recent conference, Spark London, VP of Product Agata Bugaj gave a sneak peek of Fullstory’s roadmap, including:

Industry-specific data mapping that uses AI to guide what you should track and how to interpret data

Session summaries written by AI so you can know a user session’s content without watching it

AI-generated reports for key metrics and workflows

Perception AI that brings real-time customer context to AI-powered chatbots and customer support tools

Hear more from Agata in this on-demand webinar.

To keep up with the latest from Fullstory, check out our news and events pages.