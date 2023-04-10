4 benefits of leveraging Fullstory and Google Cloud products together

Everyone deserves more perfect digital experiences. This is one of Fullstory’s core principles—that people everywhere should be able to navigate websites, products, and apps with as little friction as possible.

To help our customers create these impeccable digital experiences, we’ve now partnered with Google Cloud to bring Fullstory to Google Cloud Marketplace, in the pursuit of making behavioral data more broadly available worldwide.

With Fullstory, organizations can access comprehensive and actionable data across the suite of Google Cloud products, enabling proactive customer journey enhancements across platforms and teams to craft a more perfect digital experience.

4 critical capabilities teams using Fullstory can implement today

1. Leverage Fullstory with a variety of Google Cloud products and A/B testing and optimization partners

Fullstory complements various Google Cloud products, including Google BigQuery, Google Analytics (GA4), and Google’s A/B testing platform partners—all of which drive a unique competitive advantage for your business.

Google BigQuery: Fullstory automatically captures all interaction data with a client’s DOM, which can be automatically exported to Google BigQuery for usage in all Google Cloud platforms and products via Fullstory’s Data Destinations. Data Destinations lets you tap into the rich behavioral data behind Fullstory without dedicating engineering resources to build data pipelines and sync event data to customer data warehouse—fueling smarter business intelligence, deeper analyses, enhanced cross-segmentation, and improved models.

Google Analytics 4 (GA4): Leveraging Fullstory with Google Analytics 4 enables more proactive management of digital products, native mobile apps, and websites across platforms and teams. Fullstory capabilities like session replay, journey mapping, heatmaps, and frustration signals enable teams to dig much deeper into GA4 data and discover the root cause of issues impacting performance—all while automatically identifying technical errors and bugs and surfacing them. Combining Fullstory and GA4 ultimately enables greater flexibility in sharing data across platforms while breaking down data silos to continually optimize the digital experience.

Google A/B testing and optimization platform partners: Dig deeper and maximize experimentation with Fullstory’s integrations with Google optimization partners like Optimizely, ABtasty, and SiteSpect to understand the why behind discoveries. By leveraging our joint solutions, our clients can analyze the heuristics, the journeys, and deep chi-squared analytics of impacts along paths.



Plus, organizations can simplify business processes and procurement by enabling transactions through Google Cloud Marketplace.

2. Get all the data, without compromising user privacy

Fullstory’s Digital Experience Intelligence platform features superior autocapture capabilities that brings user behavior data and session replay to your fingertips. Backed by industry-leading privacy technology like Private by Default, Fullstory ensures you get the insights you need without risking end users’ data.

Plus, Data Destinations enables you to sync Fullstory with a data warehouse like Google BigQuery, adding additional depth to AI modeling and ML analytics.



3. Remove user friction to grow and retain revenue

Fullstory brings robust user interaction data to life through Session Replay, delivering a clear, complete picture of your web and mobile site users’ experiences—ultimately driving higher engagement and conversion rates.

This ability to see the “why” behind what users are doing drives actionable insights that help you create value for your customers sooner.

4. Spend time and effort on what matters most

Getting up and running with Digital Experience is easier than ever—meaning your valuable insights are just around the corner. Here are four reasons why implementing Fullstory is a hassle-free process that won’t take away from other efforts:

Streamline transactions: Purchasing Fullstory through Google Cloud Marketplace simplifies your business processes and procurement.

Code-free implementation: Installing Fullstory is as simple as adding a short snippet to your site—requiring minimal valuable dev time.

Reduced time to value : Fullstory provides tag-free autocapture—as soon as it’s installed, you’re collecting user data, with no instrumentation or pricey engineering time.

Easy to use: Fullstory’s user-friendly platform allows teams to dive in and align around a digital source of truth with little training time.

For more on how Fullstory and Google Cloud work together to provide real business results, check out this success story from Tata Digital, who leveraged DXI to successfully launch over a dozen brands on web and mobile. Watch the video.

Learn more about the Fullstory and Google Cloud partnership.