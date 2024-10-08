Nailing personalized app experiences in retail, travel, finance, and more

With 90% of app users dropping off within the first 30 days, mobile app owners in industries like retail, travel, financial services, and more face a steep challenge: maintaining user engagement and minimizing churn.

The pressure is on to provide seamless, bug-free experiences, as even a minor point of friction can quickly lead to user abandonment. But even more so, today’s app user wants you to know them and personalize their app experience accordingly.

Thankfully, Fullstory’s mobile analytics solution gives teams the data they need to deliver on the promise of seamless, personalized experiences. Below, we break down how Fullstory’s mobile app features can help.

1. Retail apps: Uncover friction to drive conversion

According to Statista, mobile commerce made up 60% of all global ecommerce sales in 2023. As the competition heats up, retailers must deliver on the promise of personalization. Fullstory for mobile apps can help retail data, product, and engineering teams:

Identify where customers drop off in the purchase journey: Event-based data tracks every user interaction, making it easy to find friction points during retail therapy.

Address user frustration in real time: Rage-click, forced restart, and dead-click detection highlights where users experience frustration, helping teams prioritize the fixes that make users happy again.

Optimize mobile checkout flows: With heatmaps and session replay, teams can identify confusing elements in the checkout process and errors experienced along the way–all to reduce cart abandonment.

Enhance performance with data-driven A/B testing: Fullstory’s segmentation tools help run A/B tests on new features or changes.

2. Travel + hospitality apps: Streamline the booking experience

Between 2016 and 2021, the portion of online travel sales via mobile devices grew from 36% to nearly 50% of all digital travel sales, making seamless mobile interactions vital for travel brands. Fullstory helps travel and hospitality teams:

Track complex user journeys across devices: From trip planning to post-booking management, Fullstory’s mobile analytics provides a clear view of where travelers drop off or encounter obstacles.

Optimize booking flows: With Fullstory’s conversion funnels, teams can find and fix bottlenecks that create a rough landing in the booking process.

Improve app performance in real-time: Through rage-click and error-click detection, teams can address issues before they escalate into negative reviews.

Personalize the travel experience: Fullstory’s user journey analysis allows teams to segment users and offer more tailored experiences based on individual behaviors and sentiment.

3. Food + beverage: Enhance mobile order efficiency

Mobile ordering is booming, with 67% of consumers in 2023 preferring mobile apps for food ordering. Fullstory empowers food and beverage teams to:

Pinpoint friction in the ordering process: By using heatmaps and session replay, teams can spot where users encounter difficulties when placing or customizing the ultimate Friday night feast.

Maximize engagement in loyalty programs: Fullstory’s event-based tracking helps teams to optimize loyalty rewards and promotions by understanding exactly how users interact with each element.

Address mobile payment issues: Friction during checkout can lead to abandoned orders and hungry users, but Fullstory identifies where the payment process stalls, allowing teams to fix the issues quickly and address the hanger.

Troubleshoot real-time issues efficiently: Session replay offers a detailed look at bugs or lags in the app, helping digital teams resolve complaints quickly.

4. Financial services: Secure transactions and build trust

With over 68% of users engaging in mobile banking, seamless and secure app experiences are non-negotiable. Fullstory helps financial services teams by:

Prioritizing app user privacy: Fullstory’s platform is built with data privacy compliance in mind, offering robust encryption and security features for sensitive financial data.

Improving the onboarding experience : Fullstory’s tools make it easier to identify friction in account setup, ensuring smooth onboarding for new users that builds trust.

Optimizing in-app transactions: Through funnel analysis, teams can detect and correct issues, ensuring a seamless transaction experience while maintaining strict privacy controls.

Enhancing customer support: Detailed session replays allow faster support resolution without compromising security.

5. Gambling + sports entertainment: Drive engagement and reduce churn

With a projected market volume growth of $132 billion by 2029, brands in this industry have a big opportunity to win. Fullstory helps digital teams win their next hand by:

Comprehensive engagement tracking: Fullstory’s cross-platform tracking enables teams to understand how users move between mobile games, sports betting, and digital events.

Identifying high-value users: Fullstory’s segmentation features allows digital teams to identify VIP users and create personalized experiences tailored to their behavior.

Preventing user churn: Session replay and frustration signal monitoring allow teams to spot where users get frustrated and drop off.

Improving app performance: Real-time app performance monitoring through Fullstory’s app analytics tools ensures fast, responsive experiences in high-stakes environments.

Choose the right mobile app analytics platform

Selecting the right mobile app analytics platform is serious business that can either make or break your ability to deliver a seamless and personalized user experience. Here’s a checklist to guide your decision:

Highly-performant session replay: Does the platform offer detailed session replay to give teams a clear understanding of the user experience–while prioritizing the end user? Is it a recording of the app (oh, no!), or screenshots (oh, my!)?

Heatmaps for user behavior: Can you visualize how users interact and scroll within your app? Or are you left in the dark?

Industry-leading frustration signals : Does the platform detect rage-clicks and error-clicks? What about force restarts?

Real-time, app-specific data and analysis: Can your platform monitor real-time interactions and provide instant feedback on issues? Does the platform specialize in mobile app insights?

Advanced segmentation: Does the platform allow segmentation based on user behavior to enable personalized experiences? Or are you getting only transactional and demographic data segmentation?

Event-based data tracking: Can the platform capture every interaction, from taps to swipes? Are you suffering from a lack of retroactivity?

Data privacy compliance: Does the platform ensure data privacy with encryption and adherence to regulations like GDPR or CCPA? Or is it jeopardizing app store terms?

Cross-device tracking: Can the platform track users across different devices seamlessly? Or are there holes in the user’s journey?

Fullstory is your go-to for mobile app analytics

Fullstory’s mobile app analytics solution offers the tools digital teams need to uncover friction points, enhance user journeys, and ensure high-quality app experiences. From retail and travel to financial services and more, Fullstory delivers the insights teams need to stay competitive.

