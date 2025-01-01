6 Hurdles of Modern Data Teams

A field guide and assessment workbook to help leaders prioritize and plan how to address the biggest challenges

Unlock the Full Potential of Your Data Leadership

Welcome to the essential guide for leaders navigating the unique challenges of modern data teams. This resource tackles six key data areas—Collection, Silos, Quality, Literacy, Organizational Design, and Culture & Buy-in—offering strategic insights to propel your team toward success in a data-driven landscape.

Inside, you'll find an exploration of these hurdles and a practical assessment workbook designed to help you pinpoint where to focus your efforts for maximum impact.

With our guide, you'll navigate the complexities of data management, from ensuring high-quality data collection to fostering a data-driven culture within your organization.

Download this guide to:

Understand your data team's critical challenges and how they impact your business.

Access real-world expert advice that offers practical solutions.

Use our assessment tool to evaluate your current situation and identify areas for improvement.

Learn actionable strategies to enhance decision-making, drive innovation, and promote a more data-literate organization.

Whether you're a Chief Data Officer, a data-focused product or engineering leader, this guide is your roadmap to overcoming obstacles and unlocking the full potential of your data team.