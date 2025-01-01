Casumo enhances player experience and accelerates issue resolution with Fullstory

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Malta, Casumo is one of Europe’s leading online casino and sports betting operators. In the highly regulated gaming industry, innovation and excellence in technology and design are crucial. Casumo's growing portfolio continues to disrupt the gaming industry​. With Fullstory, Casumo is debugging and resolving issues in the registration and deposit process more quickly, monitoring UI releases, and continually improving player experiences.

Challenge

Casumo faced challenges gaining in depth insights into user behavior, as Google Analytics (GA) did not truly capture product experiences. The company needed more behavioral insights to enhance player experiences and support a ROI-driven mindset.

Solution

Casumo leveraged Fullstory's comprehensive suite of tools, including Session Replay and Watched Element, to address these challenges. Fullstory enabled the team to quickly verify user-reported issues and significantly reduce the time to resolution, contributing to increased efficiency across multiple user journeys.