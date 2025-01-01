An Australia-based corporation, Jumbo Interactive resells state-sanctioned lottery games and provides technical, management, and marketing solutions for other lottery businesses. Jumbo Interactive owns and operates Australia’s largest lottery ecommerce website, Oz Lotteries, and uses lottery sales to help fund government social projects like veteran care, hospitals, and schools. With Fullstory, Jumbo Interactive has revolutionized cross-team collaboration and significantly reduced bug-related revenue loss.

Challenge

Jumbo Interactive, a leading lottery ecommerce platform, needed to quickly identify and resolve business-critical bugs impacting revenue while fostering cross-team collaboration to drive innovation.



Solution

By implementing Fullstory, Jumbo Interactive gained real-time visibility into user behavior, enabling rapid bug identification and resolution. Fullstory's session replay feature alerted them to a bug affecting the shopping cart that had gone unnoticed for months, leading to significant revenue savings. Additionally, Fullstory facilitated cross-functional collaboration by democratizing user behavior data across departments, fostering transparency and knowledge-sharing.