Playing catch-up

New to the journey

Tactically engaged

Ahead of the curve

Sponsorship

Playing catch-up Some individuals see the value of AI and data, but there's no executive sponsorship, shared vision, or investment to drive progress.

New to the journey Data and AI are on leadership’s radar, but unclear stakeholder roles and inconsistent funding make it hard to gain traction.

Tactically engaged A dedicated data team exists and AI is a growing focus, but there is still a lack of unified ownership and strategy.

Ahead of the curve The C-suite treats data and AI as strategic priorities, embedding them into company-wide decision-making.

State of behavioral data

Playing catch-up Behavioral data exists in silos, is unstructured, and isn’t trusted. Teams struggle to access or act on it in meaningful ways.

New to the journey Behavioral data is used to diagnose problems, but not prevent them. A CDP or warehouse may be in place, or the need for one is evident.

Tactically engaged Behavioral data is used across teams to predict and prevent issues and improve user experiences. Access to data, data quality, and data literacy vary across teams.

Ahead of the curve Behavioral data is high-quality and available in real time, powering proactive decisions, automation, and predictive insights.

State of AI

Playing catch-up AI is tested in low-risk areas but isn't trusted for decision-making or critical tasks. Fear of AI and resistance to change prevent total adoption.

New to the journey AI is used for task-level productivity, but remains disconnected from business strategy. Most questions still require manual digging.

Tactically engaged AI supports real-time personalization, surfaces actionable insights without replays, and helps teams reduce friction.

Ahead of the curve AI is deeply embedded across functions, anticipating behavior, personalizing experiences, answering complex questions, and optimizing workflows.

Business impact

Playing catch-up Inconsistent user experiences, low customer satisfaction, and redundant software costs slow growth and erode trust.

New to the journey Problems are reacted to after the fact, leading to inefficiencies, missed opportunities, and pressure on teams and systems.

Tactically engaged Data and AI help the business achieve key outcomes, but the brand is not yet setting the industry standard.