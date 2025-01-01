Game Lounge improves UX and moves faster with Fullstory

Game Lounge is a leading international online iGaming affiliate that connects users with trusted online casinos and betting platforms. With affiliate sites operating across dozens of global markets, their team focuses on creating seamless, engaging user experiences that encourage action while upholding their commitment to safe and responsible gaming.



The challenge

Game Lounge needed a better way to understand how users were navigating their affiliate sites. Most users spend just two minutes or less on-site. Because the company doesn’t control the full user journey (traffic clicks out to partner sites), it was crucial to optimize the on-site experience. Traditional analytics didn’t provide enough context about what users were doing or where friction might exist.

The solution

Fullstory gives Game Lounge complete visibility into the on-site journey. With retroactive session replays and event tracking, the team can watch how users interact with key pages. This helps them validate assumptions, identify areas of confusion, and make UX changes with confidence.

These updates contributed to a 70% improvement in dead clicks and a 50% reduction in error clicks.

Fullstory removes all the guesswork for us and helps us get there faster when it comes to user journeys and address those conversions…As soon as I saw the tool and began seeing what the actual user was doing and their intent and behavior through the flows, I fell in love with it. I don’t think it’s a tool I can work without. Jason Attard, Head of UX and Design, Game Longe Group

Experimenting with faster feedback loops

The team also used Fullstory to build a test-and-learn workflow. With faster access to behavioral insights, Game Lounge now runs A/B tests more frequently. Instead of waiting for other teams or relying only on top-level metrics, the UX team uses Fullstory to test ideas, watch sessions, and make iterative changes.

Advocating for design changes with data

Fullstory also gives the UX team a new level of influence. Before, they had to fight for changes without clear evidence. Now, they can show exactly where users are dropping off or getting stuck and support their recommendations with real behavior. This shift has helped the team achieve a 20% improvement in validation time for new product updates.



With Fullstory, Game Lounge has turned behavioral insights into tangible improvements. The team moves faster, makes smarter decisions, and continuously refines the user experience within the limited window before users click out.

