The agentic engine for intelligent digital experiences
StoryAI Agents is currently in early access. If you’re interested in exploring what’s new, we’d love to hear from you.
Reactive analysis and proactive coverage
Expert Analysis
Ask a question, get an answer. These agents run complex investigations in minutes and come back with findings you can act on, not just read.
24/7 Monitoring
Set an agent on a job and it runs without you. It watches your data around the clock and surfaces issues and anomalies before your team has to go looking.
Insight and action, in one platform
Intelligence and performance working together. No more switching tools, losing context, or wondering if your data means anything.
An agent for every job
Conversion Optimizer
Follows the funnel step by step to find where users drop off and what’s causing it.
Issue Investigator
Works backward through sessions to confirm what’s actually happening.
Release Analyzer
Compares behavior before and after a release to see what changed.
Session Finder
Searches across sessions to find the exact ones that answer your question.
UX Optimizer
Watches for interaction patterns that signal friction and flags them before they affect conversion.
AB Test Evaluator
Goes beyond a win rate to show how users behave differently between variations.
Frequently asked questions
How are StoryAI Agents different from other AI analytics tools?
Do I need to be in the Fullstory app to use these agents?
What kind of problems can StoryAI Agents solve for my team?
Are the agents proactive, or do I have to prompt them?
Let agents do the analytical heavy lifting
Learn more about early access and get autonomous monitoring working for your team.