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The truth behind every workflow

Fullstory Workflow Intelligence
WORKFLOW INTELLIGENCE

Surface the invisible friction hiding across your tools and processes

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HOW IT WORKS

Identify breakdowns. Accelerate fixes.

Measure transformation impact

See exactly which process changes are working and back every decision with hard data.


Scale the ideal workflow

Find what's working and turn your best process into the new standard.


See the full process

Get a complete picture of every workflow across every tool, so nothing stays hidden.

What added visibility gets you

Reveal the true cost of work

Reveal the true cost of work

Uncover hidden operational overhead by calculating the exact human effort and total active time spent on any given task.

Audit process adherence

Audit process adherence

Track compliance rates to confirm teams are following your established SOPs, or quickly spot exactly where they go off-script.

Target AI opportunities

Target AI opportunities

Pinpoint the repetitive tasks primed for automation and forecast the value you'll reclaim before you invest.

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Inside every workflow, across every tool

Inside every workflow, across every tool

Workflow Intelligence gives you an end-to-end view of how work gets done across all your apps and your entire team, so leaders can spot friction before it compounds.

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"From days to just minutes"

“With Workforce, resolution time for technical issues affecting agents dropped significantly, moving from days to just minutes. This was a huge win for us."

Director of Customer Experience, Fortune 10 Insurance Company

Workflow Intelligence, from days to minutes

Workforce Intelligence FAQs

Does this work on internal tools?

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The data your AI investments need

Join the enterprise leaders using Workflow Intelligence to see exactly how work gets done and prove the impact of every AI investment.