The truth behind every workflow
Surface the invisible friction hiding across your tools and processes
Identify breakdowns. Accelerate fixes.
Measure transformation impact
See exactly which process changes are working and back every decision with hard data.
Scale the ideal workflow
Find what's working and turn your best process into the new standard.
See the full process
Get a complete picture of every workflow across every tool, so nothing stays hidden.
What added visibility gets you
Reveal the true cost of work
Uncover hidden operational overhead by calculating the exact human effort and total active time spent on any given task.
Audit process adherence
Track compliance rates to confirm teams are following your established SOPs, or quickly spot exactly where they go off-script.
Target AI opportunities
Pinpoint the repetitive tasks primed for automation and forecast the value you'll reclaim before you invest.
"From days to just minutes"
“With Workforce, resolution time for technical issues affecting agents dropped significantly, moving from days to just minutes. This was a huge win for us."
Director of Customer Experience, Fortune 10 Insurance Company
Workforce Intelligence FAQs
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The data your AI investments need
Join the enterprise leaders using Workflow Intelligence to see exactly how work gets done and prove the impact of every AI investment.