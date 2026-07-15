Modern Slavery Statement

Financial Year 2027; July 15, 2026

This statement is made on behalf of Fullstory, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Fullstory UK Limited (“Fullstory UK”) and Fullstory Australia Pty Ltd (“Fullstory Australia,” and together with Fullstory, Inc. and Fullstory UK, “Fullstory,” “we,” or “our”), pursuant to the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the Australian Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth). It sets out the steps Fullstory has taken during the above financial year to identify and address the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking in our own operations and our supply chains. Fullstory does not tolerate slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory labor, or human trafficking (“modern slavery”) in any part of our business or supply chain, and we expect the same commitment from our business partners.

Our Business

Fullstory, Inc. is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, providing a digital experience analytics (Software-as-a-Service) platform to business customers globally. Fullstory UK and Fullstory Australia are wholly owned subsidiaries of Fullstory, Inc. and support sales and customer operations in their respective regions. Our platform is designed, built, and supported primarily by our own employees. We run our business with honesty and integrity and are committed to high ethical standards, which are reflected in our Employee HandbookCode of Conduct.

Our Supply Chain and Modern Slavery Risk

As a SaaS company in the technology industry, Fullstory does not manufacture physical goods or handle raw materials, and our supply chain is limited in scope. Our suppliers predominantly provide software, hardware, and other technology-related services, along with professional services such as legal, audit, and marketing services, and general office and IT resources. We also engage a limited number of contractors, most of whom are based in the United States. Given our workforce, business model, and the nature of our suppliers, most of whom are established technology and professional services providers, we assess our risk of exposure to modern slavery in our own operations and supply chain as low. We will continue to review this risk as our business, workforce, and supplier base grow or change.

Our Approach and Actions

Fullstory addresses modern slavery risk through the following:

Employee Handbook: Our employees acknowledge and are expected to adhere to our Employee Handbook, which sets our expectations for ethical and lawful business conduct and requires compliance with all applicable laws. In the event that a risk of modern slavery, human trafficking, or forced labor were identified within our business or supply chain, we would investigate and address it in accordance with our reporting and misconduct procedures set out in the Employee Handbook.

Supplier selection: We strive to source goods and services from reputable vendors and ask that our vendors contractually agree to comply with all applicable laws. Our supply chain consists predominantly of established software, hardware, and other technology- related providers, which helps limit our exposure to modern slavery risk.

Reporting: Fullstory maintains confidential internal reporting channels, including an anonymous third-party reporting tool, through which employees, contractors, and other stakeholders may raise concerns, including about suspected modern slavery, without fear of retaliation.

Customer commitments: For customers entering into an order form for our services, we are willing to include contractual language attesting to our compliance with applicable modern slavery laws.

Assessing Effectiveness

We consider our current approach to be proportionate to the level of risk we have identified in our operations and supply chain. We are not currently aware of any improper labor conditions within our supply chain and have no reason to suspect otherwise. We will continue to review our approach on an annual basis and update it as appropriate in light of our business growth, evolving supplier relationships, and changes in legal or industry expectations.

Consultation

This statement was prepared in consultation with relevant teams across Fullstory, Inc., Fullstory UK, and Fullstory Australia. In developing this statement, we consulted with our legal and procurement functions, as well as business stakeholders responsible for supplier relationships and operations, to confirm the accuracy of the information presented and to align on our approach to identifying and addressing modern slavery risk across the entities covered.

Approval

This statement was approved by the principal governing body of each reporting entity on July 8, 2026, and constitutes Fullstory’s modern slavery statement for the financial year noted above under the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the Australian Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) for the financial year noted above. Signed:

David Woolston

General Counsel, Fullstory, Inc., Director