Compare Fullstory
Every click, every frustration, and every win is captured automatically. See how Fullstory moves you beyond the "what" of traditional analytics to show the "why" behind every digital experience.
The most trusted name in AI analytics
Stop waiting for new instrumentation to answer new questions. See why teams switch to Fullstory for complete analysis and complete data.
Comparing Fullstory and Contentsquare? See how they stack up on data depth, ease of use, privacy, mobile, and more—just the facts.
Deciding between Fullstory and Mixpanel? Discover why Fullstory's automatic data capture provides faster, retroactive answers with less engineering work.
Compare Fullstory to Pendo’s DAP platform and see how each handles in-app guides, surveys, feedback, and behavioral analytics.
Fullstory versus Quantum Metric, which platform offers true autocapture and the fastest answers with less manual effort?
Smartlook reached end-of-sale on May 31. No new accounts, no new features. See how Fullstory compares.
Discover the real story behind Fullstory alternatives and why they might fall short. Learn how Fullcapture, seamless implementation, and privacy-first approach outpace outdated platforms stuck in the past.
"Out of the box Fullstory is able to provide incredibly rich data about our user behavior."
"The record-everything approach means we can get immediate answers to ad hoc business questions with historical data without having implemented specific metrics ahead of time."
“Fullstory enables Gap Inc. to understand issues faster…"
“... resolve customer problems more quickly, and make data-driven decisions when problems arise.”