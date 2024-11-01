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Every click, every frustration, and every win is captured automatically. See how Fullstory moves you beyond the "what" of traditional analytics to show the "why" behind every digital experience.

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The most trusted name in AI analytics

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Fullstory vs. Amplitude
Fullstory vs. Amplitude

Stop waiting for new instrumentation to answer new questions. See why teams switch to Fullstory for complete analysis and complete data.

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Fullstory vs. Contentsquare

Comparing Fullstory and Contentsquare? See how they stack up on data depth, ease of use, privacy, mobile, and more—just the facts.

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A comparison graphic showing the Fullstory logo next to the Mixpanel logo on a colorful background.
Fullstory vs. Mixpanel

Deciding between Fullstory and Mixpanel? Discover why Fullstory's automatic data capture provides faster, retroactive answers with less engineering work.

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Fullstory-vs-Pendo
Fullstory vs. Pendo

Compare Fullstory to Pendo’s DAP platform and see how each handles in-app guides, surveys, feedback, and behavioral analytics.

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Fullstory vs Quantum Metric
Fullstory vs. Quantum Metric

Fullstory versus Quantum Metric, which platform offers true autocapture and the fastest answers with less manual effort?

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Fullstory vs Smartlook
Fullstory vs. Smartlook

Smartlook reached end-of-sale on May 31. No new accounts, no new features. See how Fullstory compares.

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Fullstory Alternatives

Discover the real story behind Fullstory alternatives and why they might fall short. Learn how Fullcapture, seamless implementation, and privacy-first approach outpace outdated platforms stuck in the past.

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5-star rating

"Out of the box Fullstory is able to provide incredibly rich data about our user behavior."

"The record-everything approach means we can get immediate answers to ad hoc business questions with historical data without having implemented specific metrics ahead of time."

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5-star rating

“Fullstory enables Gap Inc. to understand issues faster…"

“... resolve customer problems more quickly, and make data-driven decisions when problems arise.”

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Chipotle
Chipotle reclaims over 71% of lost revenue

Chipotle reclaims over 71% of lost revenue

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Pizzahut
Pizza Hut increases total transactions by 6.5%

Pizza Hut increases total transactions by 6.5%

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finicity
Finicity increases funnel conversions by 15%

Finicity increases funnel conversions by 15%

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yankee
YankeeCandle identifies 100+ opportunities across journeys

YankeeCandle identifies 100+ opportunities across journeys

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vividseats
VividSeats saved 10K conversions per error thanks to faster detection and fixes

VividSeats saved 10K conversions per error thanks to faster detection and fixes

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ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan saved 100+ hours with using Fullstory’s tools

ServiceTitan saved 100+ hours with using Fullstory’s tools

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addison lee
Addison Lee see 80% reduction in booking time

Addison Lee see 80% reduction in booking time

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tbc
TBC increases conversation rate by 145%

TBC increases conversation rate by 145%

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