The core difference: Fullcapture™ vs. Manual Tagging

Teams start comparing Fullstory to alternatives when they realize how differently platforms capture data. The biggest divide begins right here. The first and most critical difference between Fullstory and Quantum Metric lies in how they collect data.

Fullcapture: Complete, retroactive data, instantly

Autocapture records interactions automatically and structures them for analysis. Processing occurs server-side, helping sites and apps stay fast and responsive. You can ask a new question tomorrow and instantly look back at yesterday’s data, no waiting—and no re-instrumentation. Beyond clicks and forms, autocapture tracks long-tail behaviors, dynamic content, and even custom errors, indexing every interaction for rapid, reliable analysis.

With Fullstory's Fullcapture, you gain a comprehensive view of user behavior across web and mobile from a single snippet or SDK, ensuring full coverage from day one.

Fullcapture gives you a complete, future-proof dataset from day one. If a new question arises weeks or months later, you can go back and analyze user behavior related to any element on your site—even those you didn’t think were important at the time. When you update your site or release new features, you don’t have to re-instrument anything.

This approach is designed to reduce the need for ongoing tag implementation and management, freeing up engineering teams to focus on other priorities and helping to ensure critical insights aren't missed.

Event-based models: The hidden costs of tagging

Quantum Metric uses configurable, event-based tracking. Platforms that use event-based tracking often require a strategy for tag management to keep data collection aligned with evolving sites and apps. This can sometimes involve third-party services or dedicated internal resources. Frequent updates to custom scripts often require additional review for performance and security consistency.

Time-to-value, cost of ownership, and privacy

For any enterprise, the true cost of a platform isn't just the license fee. It’s the total cost of ownership (TCO), which includes implementation, maintenance, and the resources required to get value from it.

Speed and self-sufficiency

With Fullcapture, teams are empowered from day one. There is no waiting for a services team to implement tags. This self-serve model not only accelerates time to insight but also drastically reduces dependency on external consultants or your own strained engineering resources. The result is a lower, more predictable TCO and a more agile organization.

Fullstory’s server-side data collection is designed to minimize manual script injection, a best practice for maintaining site performance and a consistent security posture.

Privacy and security by design

Fullstory is built on a foundation of Private by Default. The platform offers granular, UI-driven controls to automatically mask sensitive data before it's ever captured. Your team retains full control over their privacy posture without needing to write code or engage a vendor.

Proactive vs. reactive AI-powered insights:

Both platforms leverage AI to help surface insights, but philosophies and capabilities differ significantly.

Fullstory’s StoryAI

StoryAI is deeply integrated into the Fullstory platform and is designed to do the foundational work for you. It transforms behavioral data into clear, actionable insight, and currently offers:

StoryAI Summaries condense multiple sessions to help you understand user behavior patterns without watching every replay. StoryAI goes beyond single-session context to reveal broad user trends and issues across journeys.

StoryAI Opportunities proactively highlights frustration signals, drop-offs, and anomalies in funnels, complete with quantifiable business impact. These insights are embedded directly within Fullstory, eliminating the need for manual steps or external tools to validate their significance.

Because all behavioral data is captured automatically, StoryAI can surface insights even from interactions you weren’t explicitly tracking, helping teams uncover “unknown unknowns.”

And more capabilities are on the way.

Quantum Metric's FelixAI

Quantum Metric’s Felix AI is a generative AI solution built on Google Cloud's Gemini Pro. Its primary capabilities revolve around session summarization, allowing teams to get quicker context on individual user experiences and ask clarifying questions about a session. Felix AI also helps quantify the business impact of known issues and provides context for Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback.

What both platforms do well

At their core, both Fullstory and Quantum Metric are designed to answer a question that traditional analytics can’t: Why are users doing what they’re doing? They move teams beyond simple metrics like page views and bounce rates to the actual human experience behind the numbers.

Both give teams visibility into digital experiences and help identify opportunities to improve product performance and customer outcomes.

Both offer a strong foundation of session replay, funnels, behavioral cohorts, dashboards, alerts, and integrations that support cross-functional collaboration.

Both tools also provide tools to surface friction points, monitor site health, and quantify the impact of user behavior on key business metrics.

Key questions for enterprise teams to consider

Before investing in user behavior analytics software, ask your team:

How much will ongoing services and maintenance really cost?

What happens when our product or site changes? Will tracking break or will data be lost?

How quickly can we answer new questions?

Will user data be private by default?

Can our non-technical teams use the platform effectively?

The verdict: Choose Fullstory for speed, agility, and a predictable cost of ownership

Choose Fullstory if your organization values speed, data democratization, and predictable ownership costs. Fullstory empowers teams to be self-sufficient and provides a complete, retroactive view of your customer experience.

An alternative like Quantum Metric may be a fit for organizations that prefer a service-led implementation model with dedicated vendor support for ongoing configuration.

Fullstory offers breadth without the busywork: automatic, server-side data collection; retroactive answers; contextual session replay; frustration signal detection (like rage clicks); and AI that turns insights into action. Move faster, reduce tool sprawl, and minimize engineering lift. Our unified analytics ensure high-fidelity experiences across both web and mobile, providing a single source of truth for every interaction.

