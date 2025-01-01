Background
StoryAI text

Instant insight. Immediate action.

storyai summaries hero image

Translate multiple user sessions into clear, actionable takeaways that drive business impact.

Get a demo

AI summaries that speak your language

Group 27293

Say goodbye to the replay rabbit hole

You don’t need to watch countless sessions to know what’s going wrong. StoryAI Summaries pull real behavioral signals into a single, readable narrative—so you can stop hunting and start solving.

Group 27293 (1)

Spot the story in your session data

StoryAI Summaries connects the dots across sessions to highlight shared behaviors, blockers, and intent so you can act faster with clarity.

Group 27293 (2)

Review the sessions that matter most

StoryAI Summaries does the triage for you. It analyzes recent sessions and flags the ones most worth reviewing, so your team can jump straight into the moments that matter and take action faster.

Benefits

Stop digging. Start fixing.

From overload to clarity, instantly.

From overload to clarity, instantly.

StoryAI Summaries help your team cut through the noise and focus on what matters, so you can spend less time analyzing and more time improving the experience.

Faster insights, fewer replays

Faster insights, fewer replays

Summaries turn hours of session review into a quick readout of what matters most. By highlighting key behaviors across selected sessions, your team can move faster and fix issues sooner.

Scalable intelligence, built in

Scalable intelligence, built in

When there’s too much session data to sort through, it’s hard to know where to focus. Summaries condense a set of replays into a clear view of key moments that highlight patterns, friction, and what needs your attention next.

Core Capabilities

Built-in AI. Immediate clarity.

Multi-session summaries

Skip the hours of manual review. StoryAI automatically condenses multiple sessions into clear, actionable insights—so you can spot patterns, pinpoint friction, and move faster.

Review recommendations

Get recommendations on which sessions to view first, so you don’t waste precious time before taking action.

Single-session summaries

Need to zoom in? Get an AI-written recap of an individual session—perfect for support teams, UX deep dives, or QA investigations.

Frustration tags and highlights

Automatically detects rage clicks, dead clicks, and error loops, and rolls them into the summary for full context.

Linked sessions

Jump to relevant sessions straight from the summary in one click—pre-filtered, timestamped, and ready for action.

Background
jetBlue white logo

“StoryAI’s multi-session Summaries have transformed how we work. No more hours of replays—

Fullstory's StoryAI instantly pinpoints where our users struggle, saving us time, improving our decisions, and helping us fix friction to give our customers the best experience possible.”

Manager, IT Digital Operations, JetBlue

Testimonial

Frequently asked questions

Are these AI summaries customizable?

Is this better than session replays?

 Can I share summaries with my team?

How fast are summaries generated?

Ready to save hours reviewing individual sessions?

Unlike other tools that only summarize single sessions or offer beta features built on spotty, incomplete data, StoryAI Summaries are powered by Fullstory’s best-in-class Fullcapture behavioral dataset—making your summaries richer and more reliable.