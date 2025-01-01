Instant insight. Immediate action.
Translate multiple user sessions into clear, actionable takeaways that drive business impact.
AI summaries that speak your language
Say goodbye to the replay rabbit hole
You don’t need to watch countless sessions to know what’s going wrong. StoryAI Summaries pull real behavioral signals into a single, readable narrative—so you can stop hunting and start solving.
Spot the story in your session data
StoryAI Summaries connects the dots across sessions to highlight shared behaviors, blockers, and intent so you can act faster with clarity.
Review the sessions that matter most
StoryAI Summaries does the triage for you. It analyzes recent sessions and flags the ones most worth reviewing, so your team can jump straight into the moments that matter and take action faster.
Stop digging. Start fixing.
From overload to clarity, instantly.
StoryAI Summaries help your team cut through the noise and focus on what matters, so you can spend less time analyzing and more time improving the experience.
Faster insights, fewer replays
Summaries turn hours of session review into a quick readout of what matters most. By highlighting key behaviors across selected sessions, your team can move faster and fix issues sooner.
Scalable intelligence, built in
When there’s too much session data to sort through, it’s hard to know where to focus. Summaries condense a set of replays into a clear view of key moments that highlight patterns, friction, and what needs your attention next.
Built-in AI. Immediate clarity.
Multi-session summaries
Skip the hours of manual review. StoryAI automatically condenses multiple sessions into clear, actionable insights—so you can spot patterns, pinpoint friction, and move faster.
Review recommendations
Get recommendations on which sessions to view first, so you don’t waste precious time before taking action.
Single-session summaries
Need to zoom in? Get an AI-written recap of an individual session—perfect for support teams, UX deep dives, or QA investigations.
Frustration tags and highlights
Automatically detects rage clicks, dead clicks, and error loops, and rolls them into the summary for full context.
Linked sessions
Jump to relevant sessions straight from the summary in one click—pre-filtered, timestamped, and ready for action.
““StoryAI’s multi-session Summaries have transformed how we work. No more hours of replays—”
Fullstory's StoryAI instantly pinpoints where our users struggle, saving us time, improving our decisions, and helping us fix friction to give our customers the best experience possible.”
Manager, IT Digital Operations, JetBlue
Ready to save hours reviewing individual sessions?
Unlike other tools that only summarize single sessions or offer beta features built on spotty, incomplete data, StoryAI Summaries are powered by Fullstory’s best-in-class Fullcapture behavioral dataset—making your summaries richer and more reliable.