Always-on detection

StoryAI Opportunities monitors your site for drop-offs, error spikes, and patterns of friction so you can catch issues before they cost you.

Issues prioritized by impact

Opportunities are ranked by severity, impact, and trend over time. You’ll always know what needs attention first.

AI-written summaries with visual context

Each opportunity includes a clear explanation and behavioral visuals that show what’s happening and why.

Linked sessions for faster triage

Jump straight into the moments that matter. Sessions are pre-filtered and timestamped to help your team move fast.

Funnel health insights (coming soon)

Automatically monitor the health and performance of your flows and identify exact drop-off and delay points—before they widen.