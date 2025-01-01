Opportunities surfaced. Priorities made clear.
StoryAI pinpoints where your team can drive the greatest impact, effortlessly
From insight to action, without the noise
Catch what matters faster with AI on your side
Don’t wait for conversion rates to fall or frustration to pile up. StoryAI Opportunities surfaces broken elements, slowdowns, and confusing flows early in the process, helping your team spot and solve issues before they impact performance.
Know what's worth fixing first
Some issues are urgent. Others can wait. StoryAI Opportunities ranks problems by impact and severity, so your team can focus on the fixes that drive the biggest results.
Accelerate output with less effort
When timelines are tight, every minute counts. StoryAI Opportunities cuts through the noise and points your team to high-impact fixes fast, helping you deliver results without the busywork.
The clearest path from signal to solution
Stop waiting for tools to break
Most teams catch issues only after users have been frustrated for days. StoryAI Opportunities spots friction early so your team can act before it affects revenue.
Trade dashboards for decisions
StoryAI Opportunities surfaces fully scoped issues with severity, impact, and next steps so your team can skip the scramble and start solving.
Clarity the whole team can act on
Each surfaced opportunity includes visuals, summaries, and impact scores that make it easy for product, engineering, and support to align quickly and move forward together.
Proactive insights. Less guesswork. More action.
Always-on detection
StoryAI Opportunities monitors your site for drop-offs, error spikes, and patterns of friction so you can catch issues before they cost you.
Issues prioritized by impact
Opportunities are ranked by severity, impact, and trend over time. You’ll always know what needs attention first.
AI-written summaries with visual context
Each opportunity includes a clear explanation and behavioral visuals that show what’s happening and why.
Linked sessions for faster triage
Jump straight into the moments that matter. Sessions are pre-filtered and timestamped to help your team move fast.
Funnel health insights (coming soon)
Automatically monitor the health and performance of your flows and identify exact drop-off and delay points—before they widen.
"StoryAI Opportunities cut our turnaround time by 2-3 days.”
“ It [StoryAI Opportunities] surfaced an issue we hadn’t even spotted yet.”
Manager, IT Digital Operations, JetBlue
Ready to stop chasing signals across dashboards?
Unlike basic alerting tools, StoryAI Opportunities surfaces fully scoped issues with impact, severity, and supporting context so your team can focus on fixing what matters most without all the manual digging.