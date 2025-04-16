Survey finds AI and data underused—here's what product teams need to know

Product teams have no shortage of AI-powered tools, behavioral data, and analytics dashboards. But access to data doesn’t guarantee action. Our latest survey found that while most companies collect data, only a small percentage use that data effectively—and just 13% describe their AI adoption as extensive. This translates to slow iteration, missed opportunities, and a whole lot of guesswork.

AI and behavioral data should be fueling innovation, not sitting idle. The teams that figure out how to use these tools will be the ones shaping the future of digital experiences.

What’s stopping AI and data from driving product innovation?

Despite increasing investments in AI and behavioral data, most teams still struggle to use them in ways that move the needle. The gap between potential and execution is wide, and the survey data tells us why:

Your data is collecting dust. 87% of companies gather behavioral data, but only 25% actually use it. For product teams, that means insights sit in dashboards instead of fueling smarter roadmaps, better experiments, or real-time optimizations.

AI is in play, but not where it matters most. While 65% of companies use AI for product recommendations, far fewer apply it to personalize promotions (54%) or power real-time chatbot interactions (35%). Without deeper AI integration, most teams are scratching the surface of what’s possible.

UX problems don’t fix themselves. 73% of companies say they prioritize identifying friction in user journeys, but fewer than 4% consider themselves best-in-class. If AI and behavioral data aren’t actively shaping design decisions, teams risk optimizing in the dark—without understanding where users struggle.

Data-driven action is still a bottleneck. Only 40% of companies say they take action based on insights, which leaves a lot of companies that don’t. Failure to act on data is often due to scattered or hard-to-interpret insights or insights not reaching the right teams fast enough. Without structured, accessible data, product teams are left making decisions based on intuition rather than hard evidence.

Four ways to act on these insights

Understanding the problem is one thing�—solving it is another. Here are four ways to move from analysis to execution.

Use AI for smarter roadmaps. AI has the power to guide product decisions, yet only 13% of companies fully take advantage of it. Teams that do reap big rewards. Leverage AI to spot feature adoption patterns, predict engagement trends, and prioritize updates that drive the most impact. Fix user journeys before they break retention. 48% of companies say improving UX is a top priority, but many rely on outdated methods to identify friction points. Use behavioral data to uncover what’s working and what’s driving users away. Own mobile UX. 15% of businesses reported improved retention after refining mobile experiences. Don’t let clunky navigation or frustrating flows push users away—streamline key interactions and create a seamless mobile experience that keeps them engaged. Break down data silos. When insights are locked in separate tools or teams, decision-making slows down. Ensure product, design, and engineering have a shared, real-time view of data so critical insights can power every stage of development.

Don’t let good products get buried by bad experiences

AI and behavioral data can transform user journeys, refine product roadmaps, and open up a world of opportunities for real-time optimization—but only if you stop hesitating and start executing. The teams that integrate AI, break down data silos, and use behavioral insights to drive decisions won’t just improve their products—they’ll build experiences that keep customers coming back.

Want to see how it’s done? Get a demo to see how Fullstory helps product teams turn data into action.

For expert insights and deeper analysis, download the Reality Check Report and listen to our podcast series, where Fullstory’s thought leaders break down the future of AI, behavioral data, and product innovation.