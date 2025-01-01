TBC Bank is Georgia’s largest bank, with more than half the country as customers and over 550 thousand digital daily active users. For more than three decades, the organisation has helped individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals through innovative, customer-centric financial solutions. Focused on delivering personalised banking experiences, TBC Bank leverages technology and data to better understand customer behaviour and continuously improve digital journeys.

Challenge

TBC Bank's dashboard had become complex and scroll-heavy. Most visitors never scrolled beyond the first viewport, meaning critical widgets and features under the fold went underused or unseen. In addition, it took users on average 8 minutes to complete onboarding, with 33 steps.

Solution

Using Fullstory’s behavioural data, TBC Bank identified clear evidence of where customers were getting stuck: long idle times on the Home screen, dead and rage clicks near overflow areas, and users repeatedly interacting with the same widgets while others went unused.

Armed with these insights, the brand’s digital team redesigned the dashboard with a focus on hyper-personalisation. The new experience introduced drag-and-drop functionality that allows users to rearrange or hide widgets, as well as a “Request a widget” feature to capture any unmet needs. These changes resulted in more opens of previously below-the-fold widgets, fewer dead and rage clicks, faster time-to-primary action, more primary-account actions, and improved NPS for impacted cohorts. The team also used Fullstory insights to streamline onboarding time to just 90 seconds, eliminating 24 unnecessary steps and creating a more seamless start for users.

The uplift in the customer experience from these changes helped drive positive sentiment and deeper brand loyalty.

Fullstory has transformed the way we do business; now we're able to pinpoint issues using data we can trust to optimise the user journey. Ana Ebanoidze, Team Lead for Business App & Customer Acquisition TBC Bank