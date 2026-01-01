Fullstory vs. Amplitude
Every untagged moment is a question you can’t answer
Amplitude only knows what you told it to track. Fullstory captures every interaction automatically—no tagging, no tracking plans, no gaps.
Why customers choose Fullstory over Amplitude
- Analyze past user journeys instantly. Ask new questions of historical data without prior planning
- Combines quantitative metrics with qualitative context, ensuring all teams see the exact same truth
- Automatically adapts to site updates, preserving clean data without stealing engineering time
- If you didn't manually tag an event in advance, that data is lost forever
- High-level charts tell you that users dropped off, leaving teams to argue over why
- Code updates break your tracking plans, trapping developers in a bottleneck with broken data
Powering leading digital experiences
Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.
The “why” behind every drop-off
Fullstory
Fullstory automatically captures complete behavioral data alongside traditional event metrics to reveal the exact reason behind user actions. That session context lets teams diagnose friction and act immediately—no reproduction steps required.
Amplitude
Amplitude surfaces high-level summaries of pre-defined event outcomes. Without session-level context, teams are left guessing at the root cause of funnel drops.
One snippet. No maintenance.
Fullstory
Fullstory uses a single, lightweight snippet to automatically capture every digital interaction, adapting instantly to site or app updates. Developers focus on building features, not managing tags.
Amplitude
Amplitude relies on manual instrumentation, requiring teams to map out events in tracking plans and hardcode every tag. When your product changes, your tracking breaks—creating a continuous cycle of maintenance and wasted developer hours.
AI that understands your users
Fullstory
AI is only as good as the data feeding it. Fullstory supplies an auto-captured stream of semantic signals and behavioral context, letting AI models pinpoint the true reason behind user behavior rather than flagging surface-level anomalies.
Amplitude
Amplitude’s AI is constrained by manually defined event data that misses what actually happened in the user journey. It can only analyze the metrics you remembered to tag—and gaps in coverage can send your team in the wrong direction.
“I guess we're just missing out on that two weeks of data.”
“With Amplitude if we forgot to put a data test id on an element or decided later we care about this thing that we didn't care about initially, not having it already captured and in the funnel is tough… I guess we're just missing out on that two weeks of data.”
Director of Engineering, SaaS
“...time consuming from a dev standpoint.”
"Our tagging system [in Amplitude] is so complex... it is definitely a process and time-consuming from a dev standpoint.”
Lead of Digital Experience,
Financial Services
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Fullstory vs. Amplitude, at a glance
Enterprise-grade intelligent digital experience platform
Product analytics platform with AI insights
|Designed for
|Designed forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leaders
|Designed forProduct managers, data analysts, and growth marketers.
|Primary use
|Primary useAutomatically capture every user interaction & behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion– no tagging required
|Primary useEvent-driven tracking to analyze retention, custom funnels, and lifecycles.
|Data capture methods
|Data capture methodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.
|Data capture methodsPrimarily event-driven. Requires a structured tracking plan alongside replays.
|AI insights
|AI insightsStoryAI surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities proactively.
|AI insightsAI Agents automate metric monitoring and provide natural language data answers.
|MCP & agent support
|MCP & agent supportOfficial MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and behavioral metrics to AI agents and coding tools. Agentic Session Review removes the time required to watch individual session replays.
|MCP & agent supportOfficial MCP server and Global Agent let AI agents query event data, retrieve cohort definitions, generate charts, and explore schemas via natural language.
|Privacy model
|Privacy model Private by Default: Sensitive PII is securely masked client-side before transmission.
|Privacy model Governance-led: Data privacy and masking rules are managed during tracking setup.
|Deployment options
|Deployment optionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.
|Deployment optionsSDK implementation paired with an upfront event taxonomy and instrumentation strategy to optimize data accuracy.
|Pricing & plans
|Pricing & plans FullstoryFree (30K sessions/mo) + Business, Advanced, Enterprise tiers
|Pricing & plans MTU and event pricing can be scaled and optimized to align with analytical needs.
|Mobile
|MobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture — no instrumentation required; available on paid plans
|MobileNative iOS/Android SDKs require manual event mapping and tracking plans.
|Setup
|SetupHours (one-time install, no instrumentation)
|SetupDays to Weeks: Requires mapping the data taxonomy and hardcoding events.
Frequently asked questions
Can Fullstory replace Amplitude?
Does Fullstory require tagging?
What happens if I want to track custom events in Fullstory?
Does Fullstory work for mobile apps?
Does Fullstory integrate with data warehouses?
Get a walkthrough
With Amplitude, you only get what you tagged. With Fullstory, you get everything, including what you didn’t know to plan for.