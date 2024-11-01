Fullstory vs. Smartlook

Fullstory

Fullcapture automatically captures every interaction, with no tagging required. Teams can retroactively analyze any event, even ones never anticipated, with full session context and integrated quantitative analytics like Journeys and conversion funnels.



Smartlook

Requires manual event tagging for most analytics. Session replay is available, but retroactive analysis is limited to pre-defined events. Funnel and trend data lacks the deep contextual linkage to individual sessions that Fullstory provides.