ServiceTitan's journey to better performance through data

ServiceTitan, a leader in providing all-in-one software solutions for the trades, serves a wide range of industries, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping. As the operating system for trades, ServiceTitan offers comprehensive tools that streamline scheduling, dispatch, proposals, quoting, and order history management. With a customer base that spans thousands of businesses, the company has become synonymous with efficiency and reliability in an industry where technological adoption is often met with hesitation.

Since 2018, ServiceTitan has consistently sought to enhance its platform's capabilities, focusing on improving user experience and customer satisfaction. ServiceTitan turned to more advanced data solutions as their needs evolved to better understand user behavior and optimize their product performance.

Challenge

ServiceTitan needed a platform to gain a unified view of user behavior across its complex platform. Their existing tools struggled to provide the comprehensive insights it desired, leading to inefficient reporting and difficulties optimizing product performance. This also hindered ServiceTitan from quickly diagnosing customer support issues and providing the high quality support they knew its customers deserved.

Solution

ServiceTitan uses advanced data analytics to gain a unified view of user interactions and enhance platform performance. Integrating Data Direct with Snowflake, ServiceTitan seamlessly aggregates and analyzes user data. Fullstory’s tools, like Session Replay and funnel analysis, enabled quick identification of user issues, streamlining customer support. Additionally, Fullstory empowered product teams to independently explore data, fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making.