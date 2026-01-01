Fullstory vs. Contentsquare
From confusing clicks to revenue clarity
Contentsquare requires zones, tags, and manual configuration just to show you what users are doing. Fullstory captures everything automatically—no setup, no gaps, no guessing.
Why customers choose Fullstory over Contentsquare
- One script, full DOM-level capture that works out of the box, even for SPAs and dynamic elements recorded automatically
- Deploy in minutes and start capturing product, behavioral, & retroactive data immediately—no specialists, no services contract
- StoryAI works retroactively across all your behavioral data so you can ask new questions without predefined metrics
- Manual setup required for SPAs, modals, and dynamic elements—gaps in configuration mean blind spots in data
- Every site change, new feature, or update can break tracking and invalidate reports, pulling engineering back in to fix it
- AI is tied to predefined metrics and may not apply to historical data, limiting what you can learn after the fact
Powering leading digital experiences
Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.
See why users drop off, not just where
Fullstory
Fullstory DOM-level capture automatically pairs continuous behavioral data alongside traditional metrics to reveal the exact reason behind user actions. Session context lets teams diagnose friction and act immediately, no reproduction steps required.
Contentsquare
Contentsquare relies on high-level summaries tied to manually mapped to static zones. Because dynamic elements and SPAs lack automatic context, teams are left with fragmented data, forcing them to debate symptoms instead of fixing the actual problem.
One snippet, zero maintenance overhead
Fullstory
A single lightweight script captures every interaction automatically, even across SPAs and dynamic elements, and adapts when your site changes. It eliminates tagging backlogs entirely, freeing your engineering team to focus on building new product features rather than fixing analytics..
Contentsquare
Inherently fragmented from multiple acquired tools, Contentsquare can require separate scripts, custom tagging, and consultant support just to get started. Every site update risks breaking zone configurations, forcing engineers into a continuous cycle of maintaining broken tracking.
AI that understands your users
Fullstory
StoryAI is built on Fullcapture, an auto-captured stream of behavioral data that gives AI the full context of what users actually did. You can ask new questions and get instant retroactive insights across all your data, not just the metrics you thought to define in advance.
Contentsquare
Contentsquare's AI is constrained by pre-defined metrics and static zones. It cannot analyze what wasn’t manually configured before the session, leaving blind spots that can send teams in the wrong direction.
“It is a pretty manual process for us.”
"It is a pretty manual process for us. When using [Contentsquare's] zoning analysis, I have to go one-by-one, click on each of the banners, rename them, and then download an Excel file in order to pull that data... it's just a lot of manual work."
Digital Analytics Manager, Ecommerce & Retail
“We wouldn't walk away with any outcome or any action.”
"Every week, we've got an hour call to sit there and click through their circles to figure out a journey, and we wouldn't walk away with any outcome or any action. Nobody wants to sit on an hour call to hunt-and-peck."
Senior Product Manager, Ecommerce & Retail
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Fullstory vs. Contentsquare at a glance
Enterprise-grade intelligent digital experience platform
Digital experience analytics platform assembled from multiple acquired tools
|Designed for
|Designed forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leaders
|Designed forEnterprise teams with dedicated analysts and services support
|Primary use
|Primary useAutomatically capture every user interaction and behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion, no tagging required
|Primary useZone-based experience analytics with heatmaps, journey analysis, and session replay requiring manual configuration
|Data capture methods
|Data capture methodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.
|Data capture methodsManual zone setup and tagging required, especially for SPAs and dynamic content; gaps in configuration mean gaps in data
|AI insights
|AI insightsStoryAI surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities proactively.
|AI insightsAI insights tied to predefined zones and metrics; limited retroactive analysis and constrained by what was manually configured
|MCP & agent support
|MCP & agent supportOfficial MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and behavioral metrics to AI agents and coding tools. Agentic Session Review removes the time required to watch individual session replays.
|MCP & agent supportNo official MCP server
|Privacy model
|Privacy modelPrivate by Default: sensitive PII is securely masked client-side before transmission.
|Privacy modelMasking relies on fragile CSS selectors with no real-time PII detection; limited masking on mobile
|Deployment options
|Deployment optionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.
|Deployment optionsMultiple scripts across acquired tools; site changes can break zone configurations and require manual fixes
|Pricing & plans
|Pricing & plansFullstory Free (30K sessions/mo) + Business, Advanced, Enterprise tiers
|Pricing & plansCustom enterprise pricing, often requires services contracts for full platform value
|Mobile
|MobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plans
|MobileLimited mobile masking; mobile tracking requires additional configuration
|Setup
|SetupHours (one-time install, no instrumentation)
|SetupDays to weeks: requires custom tagging, zone configuration, and often consultant support
Frequently asked questions
Can Fullstory replace Contentsquare?
Does Fullstory require the same setup and maintenance as Contentsquare?
Does Fullstory require tagging?
How quickly can I get value from Fullstory?
Will Fullstory work with my site structure?
What happens to my data when my site changes?
I'd like to try Fullstory. Is a free plan available?
Get a walkthrough
What are you missing because you didn't tag it? With Fullstory, that's never a question you have to ask.