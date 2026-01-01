Fullstory

A single lightweight script captures every interaction automatically, even across SPAs and dynamic elements, and adapts when your site changes. It eliminates tagging backlogs entirely, freeing your engineering team to focus on building new product features rather than fixing analytics..



Contentsquare

Inherently fragmented from multiple acquired tools, Contentsquare can require separate scripts, custom tagging, and consultant support just to get started. Every site update risks breaking zone configurations, forcing engineers into a continuous cycle of maintaining broken tracking.