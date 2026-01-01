Fullstory vs. Contentsquare

From confusing clicks to revenue clarity

Contentsquare requires zones, tags, and manual configuration just to show you what users are doing. Fullstory captures everything automatically—no setup, no gaps, no guessing.

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Why customers choose Fullstory over Contentsquare

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  • checkmark One script, full DOM-level capture that works out of the box, even for SPAs and dynamic elements recorded automatically
  • checkmark Deploy in minutes and start capturing product, behavioral, & retroactive data immediately—no specialists, no services contract
  • checkmark StoryAI works retroactively across all your behavioral data so you can ask new questions without predefined metrics
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  • x-icon Manual setup required for SPAs, modals, and dynamic elements—gaps in configuration mean blind spots in data
  • x-icon Every site change, new feature, or update can break tracking and invalidate reports, pulling engineering back in to fix it
  • x-icon AI is tied to predefined metrics and may not apply to historical data, limiting what you can learn after the fact

Powering leading digital experiences

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Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.

See why users drop off, not just where

Checkout funnel analytics dashboard showing conversion drop-off with session summary highlighting dead click on submit button.

Fullstory

Fullstory DOM-level capture automatically pairs continuous behavioral data alongside traditional metrics to reveal the exact reason behind user actions. Session context lets teams diagnose friction and act immediately, no reproduction steps required.


Contentsquare

Contentsquare relies on high-level summaries tied to manually mapped to static zones. Because dynamic elements and SPAs lack automatic context, teams are left with fragmented data, forcing them to debate symptoms instead of fixing the actual problem.

One snippet, zero maintenance overhead

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Fullstory

A single lightweight script captures every interaction automatically, even across SPAs and dynamic elements, and adapts when your site changes. It eliminates tagging backlogs entirely, freeing your engineering team to focus on building new product features rather than fixing analytics..


Contentsquare

Inherently fragmented from multiple acquired tools, Contentsquare can require separate scripts, custom tagging, and consultant support just to get started. Every site update risks breaking zone configurations, forcing engineers into a continuous cycle of maintaining broken tracking.

AI that understands your users

Session replay interface showing SUV filter selection and price range filter of $25,000 to $30,000 with timestamps.

Fullstory

StoryAI is built on Fullcapture, an auto-captured stream of behavioral data that gives AI the full context of what users actually did. You can ask new questions and get instant retroactive insights across all your data, not just the metrics you thought to define in advance.


Contentsquare

Contentsquare's AI is constrained by pre-defined metrics and static zones. It cannot analyze what wasn’t manually configured before the session, leaving blind spots that can send teams in the wrong direction.

Learn how Fullstory can accelerate your business

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5-star rating

“It is a pretty manual process for us.”

"It is a pretty manual process for us. When using [Contentsquare's] zoning analysis, I have to go one-by-one, click on each of the banners, rename them, and then download an Excel file in order to pull that data... it's just a lot of manual work."

Digital Analytics Manager, Ecommerce & Retail

5-star rating

“We wouldn't walk away with any outcome or any action.”

"Every week, we've got an hour call to sit there and click through their circles to figure out a journey, and we wouldn't walk away with any outcome or any action. Nobody wants to sit on an hour call to hunt-and-peck."

Senior Product Manager, Ecommerce & Retail

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Fullstory vs. Contentsquare at a glance

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Enterprise-grade intelligent digital experience platform

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Digital experience analytics platform assembled from multiple acquired tools

Designed forDesigned forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leadersDesigned forEnterprise teams with dedicated analysts and services support
Primary usePrimary useAutomatically capture every user interaction and behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion, no tagging requiredPrimary useZone-based experience analytics with heatmaps, journey analysis, and session replay requiring manual configuration
Data capture methodsData capture methodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.Data capture methodsManual zone setup and tagging required, especially for SPAs and dynamic content; gaps in configuration mean gaps in data
AI insightsAI insightsStoryAI surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities proactively.AI insightsAI insights tied to predefined zones and metrics; limited retroactive analysis and constrained by what was manually configured
MCP & agent supportMCP & agent supportOfficial MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and behavioral metrics to AI agents and coding tools. Agentic Session Review removes the time required to watch individual session replays.MCP & agent supportNo official MCP server
Privacy modelPrivacy modelPrivate by Default: sensitive PII is securely masked client-side before transmission.Privacy modelMasking relies on fragile CSS selectors with no real-time PII detection; limited masking on mobile
Deployment optionsDeployment optionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.Deployment optionsMultiple scripts across acquired tools; site changes can break zone configurations and require manual fixes
Pricing & plansPricing & plansFullstory Free (30K sessions/mo) + Business, Advanced, Enterprise tiersPricing & plansCustom enterprise pricing, often requires services contracts for full platform value
MobileMobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plansMobileLimited mobile masking; mobile tracking requires additional configuration
SetupSetupHours (one-time install, no instrumentation)SetupDays to weeks: requires custom tagging, zone configuration, and often consultant support

Frequently asked questions

Can Fullstory replace Contentsquare?

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What are you missing because you didn't tag it? With Fullstory, that's never a question you have to ask.