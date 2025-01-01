Yankee Candle, a household brand with over 300 company owned stores, worked with Fullstory Partner CXperts to turn a busy DTC site into a smoother, more profitable journey. With Fullstory as the foundation, the team paired what customers say with what they actually do. That clarity surfaced high-impact fixes and experiments, teed up a reliable weekly rhythm, and set the stage for measurable wins.

Challenge

Yankee Candle had the right tools but uneven results. Signals lived in separate systems, which slowed triage. Teams saw issues in replay but could not size affected users, frequency, or revenue at risk. Friction persisted in search, PDP to cart, promo code entry, and checkout. Ownership was unclear and handoffs were slow. They needed one way to rank work by impact with owners and timelines, then prove gains with clear metrics.

Solution

Fullstory served as the backbone. Using behavioral data, the CXperts team mapped priority journeys, sized issues by affected users, and pinpointed where shoppers stalled. Customer feedback from qualitative studies sparked investigations inside Fullstory, and interaction data verified scope and impact so work focused on what mattered most. Findings rolled into a weekly operating rhythm with prioritized recommendations, proposed experiments, and partners lined up to implement. Results were trended over time, wins were shared, and learnings fed back into the backlog to keep momentum high.

Fullstory, allows us to quickly analyze at different segments of users, website metrics, and user flows to understand areas of the Yankee Candle site where users experience critical friction. This quantitative analysis pairs with - and provides context to - customer insights from our voice of customer feedback to define areas of high impact and importance, then improve them via recommended UX fixes and high-quality hypotheses for our ongoing digital experimentation (or A/B testing) program. This gives us high levels of confidence and precision in our optimization efforts and outcomes. Steven Shyne, Fullstory Partner CXperts

Your path from here

