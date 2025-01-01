Pizza Hut transforms global customer experience with Fullstory

For over 60 years, Pizza Hut has been a global leader in the food industry, renowned for its quality cuisine and exceptional customer service. Operating in more than 110 markets worldwide, Pizza Hut faces the complex challenge of maintaining brand consistency while adapting to the unique digital needs of each region. To meet this challenge, Pizza Hut turned to Fullstory's behavioral data platform, transforming its approach to customer experience and delivering personalized interactions across its diverse global operations.

Challenge

Despite access to extensive commercial data, the company struggled to understand the motivations behind customer behaviors, which hindered its ability to tailor experiences that resonated with customers across diverse markets, each at different stages of digital maturity.

Nicola Keane, Head of Global MarTech at Pizza Hut, explained: "We're very used to looking at commercial data, transactions, sales... [These reports] can give us trends over time but don't give us the why."

Solution

By implementing Fullstory's behavioral data platform, Pizza Hut gained deeper insights into customer interactions, facilitating cross-functional collaboration and enabling targeted strategies tailored to specific market needs. This scalable solution was critical for a company operating in over 110 markets.

Fabian Alvares, Global CRO Lead at Pizza Hut, highlighted: "We needed a product that was scalable. We operate in over 110 markets, so it's really important for us."