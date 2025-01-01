Addison Lee reduces booking time, accelerates issue resolution, and boosts app engagement

For over 50 years, Addison Lee has been London's premier private hire and courier service provider, delivering premium transportation solutions to both businesses and consumers across the UK. Known for its carefully selected and highly trained drivers, rigorous quality standards, and commitment to exceptional service, Addison Lee has maintained its position as a trusted premium brand in an increasingly disruptive industry.

Challenge

Addison Lee needed visibility across a range of critical workflows—from customer bookings to payment flows, fleet optimisation, and driver engagement. While the company had access to system-generated and transactional data, the information existed in silos. This resulted in delayed problem resolution and missed opportunities to improve digital customer experiences. 

Solution

Addison Lee implemented Fullstory to democratise access to behavioural data across their organisation, enabling business stakeholders to analyse user behaviour without raising a ticket or waiting for a report to be written. With teams able to self-serve insights, product performance, reviews, reporting, and bug resolution became significantly more efficient. The team also used Fullstory to support the successful launch of their new partner driver app, and used the platform’s Jira integration to streamline the process of raising tickets to engineers. 

Before we had [Fullstory], we were blind to a lot of the user experience issues that Fullstory now gives us visibility of. It saves us a lot of time and effort.

Jamie Rust, Head of ProductAddison Lee

Industry

Travel & Hospitality

Company Size

Mid-size Enterprise

Results

80% Reduction in booking time

20% Increase in app engagement

67% faster issue resolution

