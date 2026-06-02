Fullstory Sub-processor List

Last Updated: June 2, 2026

Fullstory may use Sub-processors to Process Personal Data and assist Fullstory in its provision of the Fullstory SaaS Services. This page provides relevant information about each Sub-processor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the Fullstory Master Services Agreement.

Fullstory’s commitments to Customers for the Processing of Personal Data may be found in the applicable Data Processing Addendum.

ENTITY NAME

PURPOSE OF PROCESSING

PROCESSED DATA

LOCATION

Google LLC

Data storage and processing, security monitoring

Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data

United States; Germany

Fastly, Inc. (Signal Sciences Corporation)

Real-time threat detection and prevention; web application Firewall

Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data

United States

Salesforce

Customer relationship management solution platform

Customer data

United States

Zendesk

Customer service platform that supports customer interactions e.g. via email

 

Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data, as is provided by the individual that reached out to Fullstory, such as name, email address, phone number

 

United States

Marketo

Cloud-based Email and Marketing Services tool

Customer data

United States

OpenAI (optional)

Support various Generative AI features within Fullstory

Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data

Anthropic

Support delivery of the SaaS Services to Customer

Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data

United States