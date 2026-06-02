Fullstory Sub-processor List

Last Updated: June 2, 2026

Fullstory may use Sub-processors to Process Personal Data and assist Fullstory in its provision of the Fullstory SaaS Services. This page provides relevant information about each Sub-processor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the Fullstory Master Services Agreement .

Fullstory’s commitments to Customers for the Processing of Personal Data may be found in the applicable Data Processing Addendum .