Fullstory Sub-processor List
Last Updated: June 2, 2026
Fullstory may use Sub-processors to Process Personal Data and assist Fullstory in its provision of the Fullstory SaaS Services. This page provides relevant information about each Sub-processor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the Fullstory Master Services Agreement.
Fullstory’s commitments to Customers for the Processing of Personal Data may be found in the applicable Data Processing Addendum.
ENTITY NAME
PURPOSE OF PROCESSING
PROCESSED DATA
LOCATION
Google LLC
Data storage and processing, security monitoring
Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data
United States; Germany
Fastly, Inc. (Signal Sciences Corporation)
Real-time threat detection and prevention; web application Firewall
Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data
United States
Salesforce
Customer relationship management solution platform
Customer data
United States
Zendesk
Customer service platform that supports customer interactions e.g. via email
Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data, as is provided by the individual that reached out to Fullstory, such as name, email address, phone number
United States
Marketo
Cloud-based Email and Marketing Services tool
Customer data
United States
OpenAI (optional)
Support various Generative AI features within Fullstory
Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data
Anthropic
Support delivery of the SaaS Services to Customer
Customer data and Customer’s end-users’ data
United States