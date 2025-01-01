On-Demand Webinar
Unlocking customer insights in iGaming: Casumo's journey with Fullstory
Join Fullstory and Casumo, a leading online casino and sports betting operator, as we dive into the challenges and opportunities of improving user experiences in iGaming. Discover how Casumo leverages behavioral data to gain valuable customer insights, enhance player experiences, and stay ahead in a competitive market.
Key Takeaways:
Insights into iGaming consumer behavior from Fullstory’s Behavioral Data Index.
Effective strategies for leveraging product data analytics
Real-world examples of how Casumo uses behavioral data to unlock valuable customer insights and drive growth