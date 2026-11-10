The trust gap in agentic analytics (and how we're closing it)

StoryAI Agents made their debut at #Bash_. Watch the demo below, or watch the entire event on demand →

On Tuesday, conversion drops 12%.

Your dashboard tells you right away, and that's the easy part. The hard part is what happens next. Someone has to work out which cohort got hit, what they actually experienced, whether it's a bug or a design problem or a promo code that quietly stopped working, and whether it matters enough to pull an engineer off something else.

That someone is usually whoever knows the tooling best. It takes days, and the problems nobody thought to look for stay invisible until they show up in revenue.

Digital teams can see that something is wrong long before they can explain it. That gap between noticing and explaining is where most of the time goes.

The industry taught analytics to answer. That's not the same as finishing the job.

For the past couple of years, "AI for analytics" has mostly meant a chat box on top of your data. Ask a question, get a chart. That's a real improvement, and we built one too. But a chart isn't a cause, and an answer isn't an outcome. You still have to decide whether to believe it.

That's the part the market is skipping. Most agentic analytics asks you to trust its output. Ask how it reached a conclusion, or whether it saw all the sessions or a sample of them, and the answers get vague. Behind many of these tools sits data that was sampled or hand-tagged, so a missing tag or a skewed sample quietly becomes a wrong conclusion.

We call this the trust gap, and we think it's the real constraint on agents in analytics. Speed isn't the problem. Nobody should act on a conclusion they can't check.

Two beliefs behind StoryAI Agents

1. An agent should finish the job, not just the query. A useful agent doesn't hand you a chart and wish you luck. It forms a hypothesis, tests it, and comes back with a root cause, a session you can watch, and a recommendation you can act on. It does the investigation, then hands you the result.

2. An agent should show its work. Every conclusion should trace back to what users actually did. Because Fullstory captures the full behavioral record rather than a sample of it, our agents reason over complete data and can point to the replay behind a claim.

Meet the team

StoryAI Agents are a team of AI specialists that work the way your team does: on demand when you ask, and around the clock when you don't.

Five Expert Agents work on demand, inside StoryAI. You describe the problem in your own words and Ask StoryAI routes you to the right specialist, so you never have to know which agent to pick.

Session Finder finds exact sessions from a plain-language description, with no manual segment setup.

Conversion Optimizer pinpoints where and why users drop off in a funnel, backed by real session proof.

Issue Investigator finds experience problems and traces root causes, so engineering can skip to the fix.

Release Analyzer compares behavior before and after a deploy to show whether a release helped or hurt.

Fullstory Help answers product how-to questions without leaving your workflow.

Six 24/7 Agents work while nobody is watching. You configure what to watch, with no code. The agent watches continuously and pushes what it finds to Slack or Teams the moment it happens.

Cart Abandonment tells you when shoppers leave at checkout, and whether they changed their minds or got blocked by an error.

Voice of Customer reads feedback alongside the journey behind it, so you can see when what someone said doesn't match what they did.

Customer Service flags struggling high-value customers so your team can reach them first.

Lead Qualification scores sign-ups so sales knows who to reach out to first.

Credential Stuffing and Account Takeover watch sign-in for attacks, and catch stolen credentials before a breach becomes a bigger one.

And two more are coming to Early Access. Issue Monitor watches a funnel, page, or app area and alerts you when something starts going wrong. Session Observer delivers a fresh set of matching sessions on a schedule. StoryAI Premium customers can be first to try them.

What this looks like in practice

At Caesars Sportsbook, StoryAI Agents helped tackle a critical step in troubleshooting: determining the problem's scale.

That's the step where most teams stall. Knowing something is broken is easy. Knowing how many customers it hit, and whether it's worth pulling an engineer off other work, is what decides what gets fixed first, and it's usually the slowest part of the process. Sizing the problem is what turns "we think something's wrong" into a priority your team can act on.

Here's how Chris Mysholowsky, Customer Experience Strategist at Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, describes it:

"In a matter of 35 seconds, Ask StoryAI can find a problem and then find tens of thousands of other customers that are having the same problem. It's so much easier to quantify. So that's when I was like wow, this thing's powerful."

That's what we mean by finishing the job: less time hunting, more time fixing.

Why the evidence matters

Agents are new, and they won't be right every time, which is why every answer comes with its evidence. We spent months in Early Access with customers who told us plainly what to fix, and this launch is better for it. We'll keep listening. Our agents stop at the root cause with the proof attached. You check it, and you make the call on what to ship.

How to get it

StoryAI Agents are available now with StoryAI Premium. See what agents can do on your site. And if you missed #Bash_? Watch the highlights now →