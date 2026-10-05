Each year we look at the behavioral data we capture to find the trends that matter most across every industry we serve. Here's what this year's data reveals about digital experience as a whole, and what it means for how you plan for 2027.

The breakage-frustration split : industries diverging on how errors translate to user frustration

Engagement : more time spent doesn't always mean deeper engagement

The device gap : mobile experiences improving unevenly across industries

A new kind of noise: AI agents are showing up in the data across every industry

This is just a glimpse of what the full data reveals.

Experience the complete Digital Benchmark Report 2026 and compare your own data.

Use Claude, Cursor, or another LLM? Access a ready-to-use prompt that lets you compare your own analytics data against the benchmark, no Fullstory required. If you do use Fullstory, the MCP connection makes the comparison even easier.