Misdiagnosing a digital friction issue affects 65% of teams, costing them time and engineering resources. What looks like a one-off mistake often signals a bigger issue.

Teams collect most of the data they use to measure digital friction analysis after a customer has already had a bad experience. By then, it's already shown up as a spike in bounce rate or a support ticket, and the damage is done. Keep reading to see where the breakdown starts and what it takes to catch friction before it gets this far.

Key Takeaways 65% of teams have shipped a fix to a digital friction issue only to later discover the root cause was something else entirely.

52% say a customer complaint or support ticket is how they most commonly learn about a friction issue, more than any internal alert or monitoring system.

55% attribute rising support ticket volume to digital friction, ahead of lower conversion (35%) and direct revenue loss (33%).

24% say faster, real-time detection would most improve their ability to reduce friction, ahead of AI-powered recommendations (19%).

65% of teams have fixed the wrong root cause

Nearly 2 in 3 teams have shipped a fix to a friction issue only to discover the root cause was something else entirely. This leaves the actual user experience exactly where it started, still broken for the people running into it.

In practice, that might look like noticing a rise in checkout abandonment and assuming it's due to a slow payment page. You spend a sprint optimizing load speed, only to find the real issue was a broken discount code field further up the flow. The abandonment hasn't moved, and you're starting over on a problem you thought you'd already fixed.

Competing priorities already stretch time thin, and a wrong fix eats into that same limited window. Worse, the reason teams keep missing the real cause often comes down to something simpler: how they discovered the problem in the first place.

Shipping a fix for the wrong root cause charges a compounding tax on engineering resources and customer trust. A team misdiagnoses why users are dropping off at checkout, burns development cycles on a solution that leaves the real roadblock untouched, and revenue keeps bleeding. Worst of all, you've lost the one thing that was telling you something's broken. The symptom goes away, but the problem doesn't. - Lane Greer, Senior Manager, Strategic Solutions Specialists at Fullstory

52% of teams learn about friction from a complaint, not a system

For most teams, customer feedback, like a complaint, is still the earliest signal that something's wrong. Being responsive matters, but by the time someone reaches out, the issue has usually been affecting people for a while. Plus, the complaint itself rarely explains what went wrong or why.

Looking back at the checkout abandonment example, a customer might say "checkout is broken," which is true to what they experienced, but they have no way of knowing that a discount code field is the actual culprit.

That incomplete starting point leads to an incorrect diagnosis. But behavioral data closes that distance. Instead of waiting for someone to describe the problem, it flags friction the moment it starts, giving teams the full picture of what actually happened.

There's no such thing as a proactive response to friction, since every action is a response to something. What matters is reacting before a customer voices their frustration. Most organizations rely on lagging indicators like app store reviews, surveys, and support tickets, and by then the damage is done. Shifting toward implicit sentiment, the behavioral data users generate just by acting, is what lets you catch friction early. - Lane Greer, Senior Manager, Strategic Solutions Specialists at Fullstory

Turn behavioral data into your next fix

55% of IT and CX teams say friction shows up as rising support tickets first

More than half of IT, CX, and product teams point to rising support tickets as the clearest, earliest sign of digital friction. Usually, a wave of similar complaints shows up, pulling resources away from fixing the issue and toward responding to tickets, deepening the backlog in the process.

A single unresolved bug can easily generate dozens of nearly identical tickets in a week. Each one requires a support rep to work through, while the underlying issue remains untouched. The same friction driving those tickets also pushes customers away, first showing up as lower conversion rates, then, further down the line, as lost revenue.

"Rising support ticket volume is the ultimate lagging indicator. You're relying on explicit customer sentiment to find friction, waiting until the damage is done. That hits your business twice. It drains operational efficiency, turning your support team into forensic investigators. And it quietly destroys retention, because the users who bother to submit a ticket are only a fraction of the people hitting that friction. The rest just leave." - Lane Greer, Senior Manager, Strategic Solutions Specialists at Fullstory

How Presidio found and fixed 100+ high-impact issues

Presidio is a leader in digital transformation and integration services. Its small, agile DX team was juggling competing priorities with limited analyst capacity. They needed a faster way to confirm what was actually breaking before committing engineering time to a fix.

Presidio centralized discovery, validation, and measurement using Fullstory, with CXperts, a Fullstory partner, managing configuration and reporting and tying insights directly to each code release. Findings flowed straight into engineering planning, so the most consequential fixes moved first.

Over the first year, this closed loop found and fixed more than 100 high-impact issues. Triage got faster while development cycles tightened, and CSAT climbed by 25 basis points year-over-year.

"Partnering with CXperts has allowed us to surface friction points in our experience and prioritize enhancements. As a result, we've been able to prioritize our backlog based on data and ensure that our developers are working on the most impactful changes." — Karri Parks, Sr. Director, DX, Presidio

24% say faster detection, not more AI, is what would help most

Faster detection means you can catch friction before it becomes a larger issue, leading to conversion dips or lost revenue. Digital friction analytics makes that kind of speed possible. automatically indexes every user interaction, so friction surfaces the moment it occurs instead of after a customer reports it.

StoryAI takes the behavioral data Fullcapture surfaces and turns it into clear, proactive recommendations for what to fix first. That way, you work from what actually happened instead of a guess. Watch how StoryAI turns behavioral data into trusted answers.

Find friction before it costs you

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Centiment for Fullstory. Results are based on 647 completed surveys from U.S. professionals in Product Management, Engineering, Data & Analytics, Customer Experience/Support, and IT/Security roles, spanning company sizes and industries including retail, financial services, travel and hospitality, SaaS, and media and entertainment.

