Presidio, a leader in digital transformation and integration services, needed a faster way to spot experience issues and focus engineering on the fixes that matter. By operationalizing Fullstory as the source of behavioral insight, the DX team surfaced friction, validated impact, and prioritized the backlog with confidence. The program identified more than 100 issues and contributed to a 25 bps year-over-year lift in CSAT.

Challenge

The small, agile DX team at Presidio was juggling competing priorities with limited analyst capacity. They needed ongoing Fullstory expertise to continuously find issues and size impact in step with releases.

Solution

Presidio centralized discovery, validation, and measurement in Fullstory, enabled by CXperts. Within Fullstory, the team monitored key journeys to surface new friction, using session evidence and event trends to confirm what was breaking and where. CXperts managed configuration and reporting inside Fullstory and delivered concise insights tied to code releases, which gave the team a clear before and after view for each iteration. Findings flowed into engineering planning so the most consequential fixes moved first. Triage sped up and development cycles tightened. Over the first year, this closed loop in Fullstory produced a steady pipeline of high-value improvements tied to measurable outcomes.

Partnering with CXperts has allowed us to surface friction points in our experience and prioritize enhancements. As a result, we’ve been able to prioritize our backlog based on data and ensure that our developers are working on the most impactful changes Karri Parks, Sr. Director, DX Presidio

Your path from here

