What great analytics looks like when AI meets real behavior

This session was recorded live during Virtual Innovation Day.

Fullstory’s Claire Fang, Chief Product & Technology Officer, and Angela Sze, Director of Product, share how StoryAI transforms behavioral data into trusted answers that drive action. You’ll see a real demo and hear how Caesars Sportsbook & Casino is already using Ask StoryAI to unlock insights and move faster. StoryAI is built on Fullcapture and understands your business context, delivering clear, proactive recommendations that help every team get work done.

See what StoryAI can do.