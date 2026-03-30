The new currency of digital business

Turn behavioral data into a measurable competitive advantage.
Fullstory's Angela Sze is joined by Doug Laney, internationally recognized data expert and author of Infonomics, and Dinesh Kabaleeswaran, North America business lead at Quantiphi, to explore why leading organizations are treating behavioral data as a core economic asset.
You’ll learn how to:
Measure the financial impact of behavioral data
Build governance structures that enable its use
Make the business case for investments that drive real-time, AI-powered decision-making