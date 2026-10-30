Forty percent of respondents from organizations with more than $1 billion in annual revenue report scaling AI agents, up from 27% a year ago. [1] That’s one of many AI adoption statistics that point the same way. AI is showing up in more business functions, and spending keeps climbing.

What’s harder is showing that AI actually pays off, especially when larger competitors are already scaling it across their business. This guide pulls together artificial intelligence facts and figures from McKinsey, Deloitte, Gartner, the Federal Reserve, and Fullstory into a benchmark for your own AI use. It covers who's adopting AI, what organizations spend and get back, what's slowing teams down, and what to watch in 2027.

Key Takeaways More organizations are scaling AI across the business, with 44% of McKinsey survey respondents now reporting enterprise-wide scaling. Large enterprises are pulling ahead.

Most professionals say AI makes them more productive, but only 37% of McKinsey survey respondents report a positive impact on EBIT .

AI spending is forecast to reach $2.7 trillion in 2026, and the organizations getting real value tend to invest more and rebuild workflows around AI.

Reviewing AI’s work has become a new bottleneck, with 80% of digital experience professionals reporting more review time. Mid-market teams feel it most.

Behavioral data makes AI decisions better, but only 44% of teams use it as a primary input.

Enterprise AI adoption statistics

Enterprise AI adoption statistics for 2026 show more organizations scaling AI across the business than a year ago. When it comes to using AI agents, though, it's still early days for most organizations.

Nearly 9 in 10 respondents report regular use of AI in at least one business function. [1]

44% of respondents report that AI is scaling across their enterprise, up from 38% a year ago. [1]

The share of respondents who say their organizations use AI in three or more functions increased from 51% in 2025 to 56% in 2026. [1]

Chatbots are the most widely scaled AI tool: 47% of respondents say their organizations are scaling them across the enterprise. [1]

About 2 in 10 respondents say their organizations are now scaling AI agents across the enterprise, and a similar share say the same about software coding agents. [1]

32% of respondents report that their organizations decided against purchasing at least one software product or feature because they could build it in-house with agentic coding tools. [1]

AI adoption statistics by company size

Bigger organizations are more likely to scale AI, and AI usage statistics show the gap growing with agents. Review work follows a different pattern, though. Mid-market teams feel that burden most, while small businesses are the least likely to say AI has significantly increased their review time.

Two U.S. surveys, the Census Bureau’s Business Trends and Outlook Survey and the Atlanta Fed’s Survey of Business Uncertainty, show that the largest firms have the highest AI adoption rates. [2]

54% of respondents from organizations with at least $1 billion in annual revenue report scaling AI across the enterprise, compared with one-third of those from smaller organizations. [1]

Among smaller organizations, the share scaling AI agents stayed at 22%, unchanged from 2025. [1]

About 2 in 10 respondents report scaling software coding agents, rising to 31% at larger enterprises. [1]

56% of mid-market professionals ($50M to $500M) say AI has increased review time significantly, compared with 46% at enterprise companies and 41% at smaller businesses. [3]

47% of mid-market teams use behavioral data as a primary AI input, compared with 52% at enterprise companies. [3]

AI adoption statistics by industry

AI industry trends suggest adoption is highest in industries built on cognitive and analytical work. Agent use varies more, depending on where it adds the most value.

AI adoption among U.S. firms reaches about 37% in information, 33% in professional services, and 30% in the financial sector. [2]

Adoption is lower in real estate (24%), wholesale trade (13%), and accommodation and food services (8%). [2]

Among U.S. workers, work-related generative AI adoption reaches 70% in information, 63% in the financial sector, and 62% in professional services. [2]

Among the five major industries the Federal Reserve compared, manufacturing saw the strongest year-over-year growth in work-related generative AI adoption, at about 58%. [2]

Respondents in technology and in media and telecommunications are the most likely to report scaling AI agents within functions. [1]

In consumer goods and retail, respondents say their organizations most often use AI agents in marketing and sales. [1]

In advanced manufacturing, such as automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor companies, AI agents are most often used in supply chain and inventory management and in the manufacturing process. [1]

Decisions to build software in-house with agentic coding tools instead of buying it are most commonly reported in technology and healthcare, followed by professional services and energy and materials. [1]

Year over year, rage clicks rose 262% in retail and 32% in gaming, but fell 34% in food and beverage. [10]

AI ROI and spending statistics

AI budgets keep growing, but so far the payoff is mostly personal. People report feeling more productive, whileAI ROI at the company level hasn't caught up yet. Organizations that do see significant financial impact tend to invest more in AI.

Worldwide AI spending is forecast to total $2.7 trillion in 2026, a 49.5% increase year over year. [4]

AI-optimized servers purchased by hyperscalers and service providers make up the largest single area of AI spending in Gartner’s 2026 forecast. [4]

Spending on generative AI models is forecast to grow 117% in 2026, up from 110% in the previous forecast. [4]

28% of respondents say their organizations spend more than 10% of their enterprise-wide information and communication technology (ICT) budget on AI. [1]

60% of respondents expect their organizations to increase AI investments over the next year. [1]

Respondents in pharmaceuticals and medical products, insurance, and banking are the most likely to expect increasing AI investment. [1]

37% of respondents report that AI has contributed positively to their organizations' EBIT, essentially unchanged from 2025. [1]

AI high performers, who attribute at least 5% of EBIT to AI and report significant value from it, account for 6% of respondents, unchanged from 2025. [1]

80% of respondents say AI has improved their individual productivity, and 50% say it helps them make better decisions. [1]

Respondents most often report cost reductions from AI in supply chain management, service operations, and manufacturing, as well as revenue gains in marketing and sales. [1]

1 in 5 respondents say their organization is limiting AI use due to operating costs, including token costs. [1]

AI high performers are more than twice as likely as others to spend more than 15% of their enterprise-wide ICT budget on AI. [1]

AI adoption challenges statistics

Global AI adoption statistics for 2026 show that most of the hard work starts once AI is in place. Organizations struggle to find skilled workers, prepare their data, and change how teams work. Reviewing AI outputs has also become a bottleneck in its own right.

Leaders see insufficient worker skills as the biggest barrier to integrating AI into existing workflows. [5]

42% of companies say their AI strategy is highly prepared, but they feel less ready on infrastructure, data, risk, and talent. [5]

37% of organizations use AI at a surface level, with little or no change to existing processes. [5]

74% of organizations hope to grow revenue through AI in the future, compared with 20% already doing so. [5]

63% of organizations either didn't have the right data management practices for AI or were unsure whether they did. [6]

Gartner predicts organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data through 2026. [6]

80% of digital experience professionals say AI has increased the time their team spends reviewing outputs before they ship, and 51% say the increase is significant. [3]

Reviewing and validating AI outputs is now the no. 1 bottleneck for 31% of teams. [3]

83% of teams say behavioral data meaningfully improves AI decision quality, but only 44% use it as a primary input. [3]

Teams that use behavioral data as a primary input are more confident that their AI understands real user behavior (55% vs. 45%). [3]

24% cite lack of trust in AI outputs as their single biggest barrier to delivering more intelligent digital experiences. [3]

After adding behavioral context to its AI support agent, Ninety.io saw 79% of tickets exposed to Fullstory data resolved, and a 6% increase in overall support ticket resolution. [3]

Across more than 18 billion sessions, error clicks fell 8% year over year, while rage clicks rose 77% and dead clicks rose 35%. [10]

Thrashed cursor events (a sign of user confusion) rose 69% year over year. [10]

Turn user behavior into clear next steps.

AI adoption trends to watch in 2027

As these artificial intelligence trends show, the next challenge is keeping AI under control and proving it pays off.

Teams are making AI governance a priority

AI agents are expected to become a lot more common over the next two years, but oversight isn't keeping pace. Only 1 in 5 companies has a mature model for governing autonomous agents. [5]

The good news? Companies that excel at AI are much more likely than others to work on reducing risks like AI-driven technical vulnerabilities and unauthorized or unintended actions. [1]

Fullstory’s 2026 Digital Benchmark Report also found suspicious activity (ex: bot automation or AI-driven traffic) rose roughly tenfold year over year, from 6.2 to 61.4 per 100,000 sessions. [10]

More brands are personalizing with AI, with mixed results

AI can adjust content and offers for each user in real time, but the results so far are uneven. Only 38% of organizations say AI has helped them enhance client and customer relationships. [5] In marketing, leaders who aren't piloting AI agents rarely see big wins, and just 5% report significant gains on business outcomes. [7]

Better context can help. Behavioral data shows what users are doing in the moment, like where they hesitate or what they keep coming back to. That gives AI-powered personalization something real to respond to, rather than just relying on past data.

Digital friction costs more in AI-driven experiences

As AI transforms customer experience, friction can repeat itself at scale. Without context on what users just did, an AI agent can send everyone down the same frustrating path. At SaaS platform Ninety.io, for example, customers repeated steps they'd already taken before its AI support agent had behavioral context. [3]

That makes every misdiagnosis more expensive. Sixty-five percent of teams have shipped a fix for the wrong root cause, which only adds tothe cost of digital friction. [8]

Teams are tying AI projects to specific business metrics

The biggest returns from AI tend to go hand in hand with measurement. AI high performers are twice as likely as others to say their organizations have defined processes for measuring AI's impact. [1]

Enterprises are also asking their tech providers to help manage costs and build usage tracking into workflows so they can see what's working. [4] Picking a metric up front, like resolution rate, conversion, or time saved, gives every AI project a clear way to prove it's worth the investment.

Strengthen your team's AI adoption strategy

Most enterprises already use AI, but not all have scaled it or seen clear returns. The ones that have tend to work differently. Nearly three-quarters of AI high performers report fundamentally redesigning workflows because of their AI use. [1]

If you want your AI investments to pay off, tie every project to a business metric from the start. Metrics like resolution rate or conversion can show you where AI is just patched onto an old process and where it's time to redesign the workflow around it.

AI also needs context to work well. It can only act on what it can see, so give it a view of what customers actually do, like where they get stuck and what they try next. Fullcapture collects every interaction on your site or app without manual tagging, and StoryAI turns those sessions into a ranked list of friction points, ordered by revenue impact. Your team gets a clear starting point, and every fix ties back to a number.

With Fullstory, when someone asks what AI is doing for the business, you won’t have to guess.

Give your AI the behavioral context it needs.

Methodology

The statistics about AI in this article come from McKinsey's and Deloitte's State of AI reports, U.S. survey data compiled by the Federal Reserve, Gartner forecasts, and Fullstory's own research. All studies cited were published in 2025 and 2026, and each stat is numbered to match its source below.

[1] McKinsey, The state of AI in 2026: On the road to ROI, August 2026.

[2] Federal Reserve Board, Monitoring AI Adoption in the US Economy, April 2026.

[3] Fullstory, 80% Say AI Has Increased Their Review Workload, July 2026.

[4] Gartner, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide AI Spending to Grow 49.5% in 2026, September 2026.

[5] Deloitte, The State of AI in the Enterprise, January 2026.

[6] Gartner, Lack of AI-Ready Data Puts AI Projects at Risk, February 2025.

[7] Gartner, Gartner Survey Finds 65% of CMOs Say Advances in AI Will Dramatically Change Their Role in the Next Two Years, November 2025.

[8] Fullstory, 65% of Teams Have Misdiagnosed a Digital Friction Issue, August 2026.

[9] Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, AI adoption in business grows steadily but unevenly, May 2026.

[10]: Fullstory, Digital Benchmark Report 2026