Conversions dropped overnight, and you can’t say why. Your servers are up, and error rates haven’t moved. So the problem is likely on the user’s side, like a slow mobile network or a script that fails in one browser. That’s what digital experience monitoring (DEM) tracks.

Catching a slow page or a failed payment step early is important because some customers who run into them won’t come back. In PwC’s 2025 Customer Experience Survey, 29% of consumers said they’d stopped buying from a brand because of a poor customer experience.

This guide explains how DEM works and what it measures. It also covers DEM’s blind spots and how behavioral data shows who a problem affected and what to fix first, before it costs you revenue.

Key Takeaways Digital experience monitoring (DEM) tracks how your site or app performs for users, mainly through real user monitoring and synthetic tests.

Unlike APM or observability, which look at your system from the inside, DEM measures performance as users experience it.

Performance data alone tells you something broke, but not what users were trying to do or what it cost you.

Behavioral data connects DEM alerts to real sessions, showing you the root cause and the issues that cost the most.

DEM works best when you pair real user monitoring and synthetic tests with behavioral data that needs no manual tagging.





What is digital experience monitoring?

Digital experience monitoring (DEM) is a type of performance monitoring that measures your site, app, or services from the user’s side. It looks at speed and reliability the way each person experiences them, on their own device and network.

You probably already track two sides of this. Infrastructure monitoring and application performance monitoring (APM) show whether your systems are healthy. Product analytics shows what users do in your product. DEM adds what neither one shows: how well the experience performed while users were taking those actions.

Digital experience monitoring is most valuable where a delay results in a lost customer, such as on login pages or payment steps. Users will cancel a transaction if a system takes too long to respond. Teams also use DEM to monitor the SaaS apps their employees rely on and catch latency issues before they slow everyone down.

How digital experience monitoring works

Digital experience monitoring combines data from real visits with automated tests. Here’s how it works, step by step:

Collect data across touchpoints. Real user monitoring (RUM) and synthetic tests gather performance data from your website, mobile app, and APIs. Check networks. Diagnostics show whether a slowdown is due to network issues such as latency and packet loss. Analyze and alert. The tool looks for patterns and anomalies that could signal a current or upcoming issue.

Let’s say you have an online store. A synthetic test of your checkout flow fails at the payment step. When you check the RUM data, it shows shoppers running into this issue on mobile devices. Now you know where to look and who’s affected.

Types of digital experience monitoring tools

There are three main types of digital experience monitoring tools, and each one collects data from a different place:

Real user monitoring (RUM) captures load times and errors from real users’ devices, broken down by browser, device, and location. It only works in production with real traffic, though, so it can’t warn you about a broken checkout if no one’s shopping.

Synthetic monitoring tests key paths, like login or checkout, with automated runs that follow the same steps a user would. These runs are scheduled and take place from different locations. That way, an outage shows up before a customer runs into it, even when there’s no real traffic.

Endpoint monitoring tracks the devices people use, like employee laptops and phones. An agent on each device reports on CPU, memory, and Wi-Fi quality, helping IT teams determine why a SaaS app is slow in one office but fine in another.

The top digital experience monitoring tools usually combine these types and also pull in network and application performance data.

Key digital experience monitoring metrics

Most user experience monitoring starts with the same handful of metrics. In this table, you can see how each one connects to the behavioral signal that shows how users reacted. The performance metric tells you something changed, and the behavioral signal shows whether it mattered to the people using your site.

Performance metric What it measures Behavioral signal to pair it with Page load time How long a page takes to load fully Exit and bounce rate, which show whether users left before the page finished loading. Response time How long key actions take, like login, search, or checkout Form abandonment and checkout drop-off, which reveal the delays that actually cost conversions. Error rate How often requests or scripts fail Error clicks tied to specific sessions, which reveal the errors users hit and where in the journey. Availability and uptime Whether the app or site is reachable Funnel drop-off by step, which shows whether users could complete key tasks while the app was “up.” Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) Google's measures of loading speed, responsiveness, and visual stability Rage clicks and dead clicks indicate whether slow or shifting pages frustrated users. Network latency How long data takes to travel between the user and your servers Session exits during slow loads indicate whether the delay drove users away.

DEM analyzes performance metrics but doesn’t track behavioral signals. Those come from tools that capture what users actually do on your site, like session replay and funnel analysis. Without them, a slower checkout and a drop in sales look like two separate events. As with standard website analytics, the numbers show what happened, and behavioral data explains why.

Where digital experience monitoring falls short

Monitoring doesn’t catch everything. In a Fullstory survey on the cost of digital friction, 52% of respondents said they most often learn about friction from a customer complaint or support ticket, more than from any internal alert or monitoring system.

Like any monitoring approach, DEM also has practical challenges. Real-time monitoring can lead to alert fatigue, and data often ends up spread across tools from different vendors. It’s also hard to cover every platform and device consistently, so gaps can appear between web and mobile.

The main problems come from what DEM can’t see:

No intent context. You see a slow page, but not what the user was trying to do on it.

No business impact. You can’t tell which issue costs you the most revenue or conversions.

No visibility into usability issues. A page can load fast and still confuse users. DEM won’t flag a button nobody can find or a form field people keep getting wrong.

Limited to scripted paths. Synthetic monitoring checks the flows you planned for, not the detours real users take.

Slow root-cause work. Without the user’s side of the story, tickets end in “cannot reproduce,” and investigations drag on.

When teams can’t see what users were doing, they have to guess at the cause, and those guesses are often wrong. In the Fullstory survey, 65% of respondents said they’d shipped a fix for a friction issue, only to find a different root cause later.

DEM vs. related tools

DEM sits alongside a few related tools, each built for a different job:

Application performance monitoring (APM) looks at the application from the inside. It tracks response times and error rates and can drill down into specific code sections or database queries. That makes it the go-to tool for finding which part of the system is slow, though it can’t tell you how that delay felt to the person using it.

Observability takes APM’s inside view further. It combines metrics, logs, and traces to help developers understand a system’s internal state from its outputs, which is especially important when an app spans multiple services. Like APM, its focus stays on the system itself.

Network performance monitoring (NPM) assesses the health of the network, measuring metrics such as round-trip time, bandwidth, and packet loss. DEM uses that data as one input, but it also measures what users actually experience on the page.

Product analytics tracks how people use your product once they arrive, such as which features they adopt, whether they return, and where they drop out of the funnel. It doesn’t measure performance, so a feature can look unpopular when the real problem is that it loads slowly.

Digital experience analytics is a set of customer experience analytics tools focused on behavioral data. They track what users do and where they struggle through data such as session replays and frustration signals. These tools show the reasons behind behavior, like why shoppers abandon a cart even when every page loads on time.

None of these tools replaces the others, because each one answers a different question. DEM is at its strongest when it’s paired with behavioral data that explains what users went through.

How to pair DEM with behavioral data

Behavioral data shows you what DEM can’t. Digital experience monitoring can flag a slow checkout, but it won’t tell you whether shoppers abandoned their carts. Here’s how to combine the two.

1. Connect alerts to the sessions they affected

DEM detects when something fails and can alert you. When you review the sessions where that error happened, you can also see what users did, like where they clicked and at what point things broke. That’s how you find the actual root cause.

In Fullstory, a behavioral data platform, error clicks surface sessions where a user clicked right before a JavaScript error, giving you a shortlist to review first.

2. Quantify the business impact of friction

Once DEM flags a slow page or a broken button, frustration signals and conversion funnels in Fullstory Analytics show where users struggle and whether it drives them to leave, like a slow payment step that leads to form abandonment. Rage clicks, for example, show users tapping the same spot over and over because the page didn’t respond.

3. Prioritize fixes with AI

Sometimes there are so many issues that you don’t know where to start. AI can sort through the data for you. Tools like Fullstory’s StoryAI analyze behavior across sessions and rank friction by revenue impact. Your team gets a clear order of what to fix and why, without having to watch replays one by one.

4. Capture every interaction without manual tagging

Performance issues don’t always show up where you expect, and behavioral data only helps if you have it for the page that broke. A tool that collects every interaction automatically means the data is already there when DEM flags something no one thought to tag.

Pro tip: Start with your highest-revenue paths, like checkout or signup. Connecting DEM alerts to sessions on those pages first gives you the fastest return on your time spent investigating.

Capture it all and act on what matters.

Get the context behind your data with Fullstory

Digital experience monitoring is key to detecting failures or delays on your site or app. To understand those failures and fix them, you need to pair DEM with behavioral data. Behavioral data shows who’s affected and how much each issue costs your business, helping you prioritize fixes.

Fullstory’s platform integrates with your current monitoring stack. Through data enrichment, you can add behavioral context to existing performance data. Fullcapture collects your users’ interactions without manual tagging, and StoryAI ranks the friction it detects by its impact on revenue. The platform also unifies user journeys across web and mobile, so users on both platforms appear in the same view.

The results show up in the numbers, as with Vivid Seats. Its team uncovered eight critical site errors that other monitoring tools had missed, and faster detection and fixes with Fullstory preserved an estimated 10K conversions per error. That’s the difference between knowing your conversions dropped overnight and knowing exactly why.