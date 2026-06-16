Many CX teams have plenty of data from support tickets, surveys, chat logs, and other sources, but still struggle to understand why customers churn or where journeys break down. Customer experience analytics tools can help answer these questions.

They collect, connect, and analyze customer data across touchpoints, so teams can understand behavior, measure satisfaction, and learn what drives retention and conversions.

However, different CX analytics tools often track different things: customer feedback, support performance, behavioral data, or something else entirely, which makes it difficult to understand which tool is actually a good fit.

This guide will help you cut through the noise. Whether you're a CX manager, marketer, or product lead, you'll find the leading options across categories here, plus learn how to evaluate them.

Key Takeaways Customer experience analytics tools help teams understand user behavior, measure satisfaction, and improve outcomes.

They fall into several categories, from behavioral analytics to support performance tracking.

Popular CX analytics platforms include Fullstory, Amplitude, and Pendo.

Choose tools based on your CX goals rather than feature lists.

Best customer experience analytics tools compared

Use this overview as a starting point for evaluation.

Tool Best for Key features Fullstory Behavioral data and digital experience analytics Behavioral data Friction detection Funnel analysis Amplitude Self-serve product teams running heavy event-based experimentation Event tracking Cohort analysis A/B testing Contentsquare Enterprise marketing teams focused on web merchandising and zone-based analysis Zone-based analysis Frustration scoring Journey analysis Mixpanel Smaller teams that prefer a self-serve, low-configuration setup. Event tracking Cohort analysis Custom dashboards Qualtrics XM Large enterprises running structured survey and research programs NPS/CSAT programs Text analytics Closed-loop feedback workflows Medallia Experience Cloud Multi-brand organizations consolidating feedback across offline and online channels Real-time feedback capture Role-based dashboards Text analytics Pendo SaaS product managers running in-app guides and onboarding flows In-app guides Product analytics Feature usage tracking Zendesk Support and service teams analyzing ticket data within their helpdesk Pre-built CX dashboards Post-interaction surveys Support trend reporting

Fullstory



Fullstory is the top choice for understanding users' behavior and experience across digital platforms, such as your website and mobile apps. It delivers privacy-first records of user interactions, extracts critical behavioral signals from each, and converts them into easy-to-review summaries.

Its AI-powered autocapture solution, Fullcapture, automatically logs behavioral data across web and mobile. It doesn't require manual tagging to index interactions, which means you don't have to define and tag every interaction you want to track in advance.

You can simply analyze previous sessions at any point using new criteria. This ensures no data gets lost, even with minimal upfront configuration.

Key capabilities:

Behavioral data: Shows how users interact with your website or app: where they click, what errors they experience, what pages they navigate to, and more.

Friction detection: Captures error clicks, dead clicks, rage clicks, thrashed cursors, and other friction points that frustrate users.

StoryAI : Delivers AI-powered summaries and answers questions about user behavior and experience.

Session replay: Delivers compliance-grade, privacy-first reconstructions of every user interaction.

Funnel analysis: Combines quantitative data with session replays for end-to-end customer journey tracking.

Heatmaps : Shows how users move through your pages or app, what captures their attention, and what they scroll past.

Anomaly detection: Detects unusual behavior, such as increased drop-offs at critical conversion points, to help fix issues before they escalate.

Pros

Privacy-first, reconstructed session replays based on logged activities

Comprehensive behavioral data across all user interactions

AI-powered summaries for non-technical and busy teams

Unified qualitative and quantitative user insights

Retrospective querying

Granular indexing controls

Automatic sensitive data masking

Cons

No behavioral cohort analysis

No experimentation features

Amplitude

Amplitude is an AI customer experience platform that provides both high-level and granular behavioral data, but its tracking is based solely on the specific events you set manually.

It exclusively tracks user actions across predefined events, such as page views or account creation, and analyzes how these actions impact retention, conversion, and product usage. While this can help product teams improve their funnels and products, it also means that Amplitude requires intentional setup.

Unlike Fullstory, Amplitude doesn't automatically capture user behavior and doesn't support retrospective querying. Teams need to define what events they want to track in advance, or the data gets lost.

Key capabilities:

Event tracking: Tracks key user actions, from activation milestones, like first feature use, to retention events such as login frequency.

Cohort analysis: Segments users based on past behavior or predicted future actions.

A/B testing: Enables web and feature experiments to help teams identify winning variants.

Retention analysis: Analyzes which events increase user retention and drive product adoption.

Pros

A/B testing capabilities

Comprehensive retention analysis

AI-powered session replay summaries

Unified qualitative and quantitative user insights

Behavioral cohorts for large-scale segmentation

Sensitive data masking at capture

Cons

Records actual user sessions, which can raise privacy and compliance concerns

Requires upfront event instrumentation

Lacks insights into individual user behavior

Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a strong fit for enterprise marketing teams focused on web merchandising and zone-based analysis.

It automatically captures user journeys across mobile, web, social, conversations, and agent interactions. Still, a more comprehensive cross-channel analysis may require additional tools.

The platform is particularly useful for web optimization, as its heatmaps, session replays, and zone-based insights help teams understand on-page behaviors and optimize layouts for conversion.

Compared to Fullstory, though, Contentsquare offers more limited masking of sensitive data and is built from multiple tools rather than a single unified product. This may lead to a more disconnected experience and more frequent technical issues.

Key capabilities:

Heatmaps: Analyzes how users interact with your pages and what grabs attention.

Zone-based analysis: Shows how specific on-page elements, like images and links, drive desired outcomes.

Session replays: Delivers raw recordings of user sessions and AI-generated summaries.

Journey analysis: Tracks end-to-end customer journeys, from first page visit to conversion or cart abandonment.

Frustration scoring: Automatically identifies friction points that cause frustration.

Pros

Automated masking of personal information

Zone-based heatmaps for element-outcome analysis

Cross-channel qualitative and quantitative insights

Easy friction detection

Cons

Limited masking on mobile

Built from multiple tools through acquisitions (Heap, Hotjar, Clicktale)

Captures raw user sessions

Mixpanel

Mixpanel is a behavioral analytics platform focused on conversion funnels, retention, and product optimization.

Similar to Amplitude, it provides cohort analysis, deep product analytics through event-based tracking, custom reports, and visibility into complex funnels and retention paths. However, an easier setup makes it a better fit for smaller, self-serve, and less technical product teams.

Additionally, unlike Amplitude, Mixpanel can't build predictive cohorts. Compared to Fullstory, it also offers less robust privacy and compliance features and less granular autocapture.

Key capabilities:

Event tracking: Tracks how pre-defined events contribute to specific outcomes, such as conversions.

Funnel analysis: Shows how users perform events in series and where they drop off.

Retention reports: Tracks events such as messages sent or login frequency to help teams assess user engagement.

Cohort analysis: Groups users by demographic and behavior for high-level analysis.

Custom dashboards: Enables report organization in a single dashboard, built from scratch or using templates.

Pros

Robust event-based analytics

PII management tools

Cohort-based segmentation for large-scale analysis

Intuitive dashboard for at-a-glance reporting

Cons

Autocapture is limited to high-level insights

Requires manual instrumentation for deeper analysis

Captures raw user sessions

No predictive cohorts

Qualtrics XM

Qualtrics XM is different from the customer insight tools we've reviewed so far. Instead of capturing user data passively in the background, it focuses on gathering insights directly from users.

The platform excels at collecting feedback across surveys and contact centers using NLP and predictive modeling. It also listens to what customers say across digital channels, like review sites and social media, and triggers automated follow-up actions.

This makes it a strong fit for large enterprises running structured survey and research programs.

Key capabilities:

NPS/CSAT programs: Identify what decreases or increases your NPS/CSAT scores based on omnichannel analyses.

Text analytics: Uncovers what customers say about you across topics such as pricing and product reliability.

Journey orchestration: Creates 360-degree customer profiles, delivers predictive insights, and provides recommendations for customer journey optimization.

Closed-loop feedback workflows: Automatically triggers actions based on customer feedback, such as creating tickets or sending follow-up surveys.

Pros

Automates omnichannel VoC analysis

Enables advanced NPS/CSAT programs

Provides comprehensive customer profiles

Automates customer feedback collection

Cons

Lacks automated behavioral data capturing

Lacks real-time product, web, and app analytics

Medallia Experience Cloud

Medallia is another customer analytics platform focused on actively collecting user feedback and understanding what customers say across platforms.

Like Qualtrics, it unifies signals from surveys, support, and social data to measure experience performance. It also turns those signals into easy-to-review scores and surfaces emerging themes.

What sets Medallia apart is that it combines solicited user feedback with passively collected behavioral signals, such as rage clicks and time on page. This behavioral data is less robust than what you'd get with tools like Fullstory, but it could be sufficient.

Overall, Medallia is a solid fit for multi-brand organizations consolidating feedback across offline and online channels.

Key capabilities:

Real-time feedback capture: Tracks basic behavioral signals to trigger timely surveys and chat prompts.

AI-driven text analytics: Shows what customers say across channels, summarizes key takeaways, and extracts emerging themes.

Role-based dashboards: Enable different dashboards for different roles.

Pros

Combines solicited user feedback with passive behavioral tracking

Provides comprehensive customer profiles

Automates customer feedback collection

Unifies insights from multiple channels

Cons

Lacks session replays and deeper behavioral tracking capabilities

May require extensive setup

Pendo

Pendo is an AI-powered analytics and adoption platform that works best for SaaS product managers running in-app guides and onboarding flows.

It combines product analytics with in-app messaging to guide users through onboarding, feature adoption, and product updates. This makes it a good fit for product adoption use cases, but not the strongest choice for end-to-end customer journey optimization.

Key capabilities:

In-app guides: Enable in-app onboarding flows, walkthroughs, and other experiences that help users accomplish their goals inside a product.

Product analytics: Shows how customers interact with your product to increase adoption.

Feature usage tracking: Tracks how users are responding to new features and which ones are gaining the most traction.

User segmentation: Groups users by behavioral, demographic, or customer attributes for targeted insights.

Pros

Robust product analytics

In-app guide creation

User segmentation for high-level analysis

Reconstructed session replays

Cons

Requires manual event tagging

Weak automatic capture of behavioral signals

Zendesk

Zendesk is a support-focused platform with built-in analytics for tracking ticket volume, resolution time, and CSAT.

Unlike other customer experience tools on this list, Zendesk doesn't focus on analyzing user behavior or digital experience, but rather on evaluating support team performance.

It works best for support and service teams analyzing ticket data within their helpdesk. For a full view of the customer journey, you may need to pair it with other tools.

Key capabilities:

Pre-built CX dashboards: Enable easy setup and metric tracking.

Post-interaction surveys: Capture satisfaction data within 24 hours of ticket resolution.

Support trend reporting: Tracks trends in human and AI agent performance through intuitive charts and historical reporting.

Pros

Pre-built dashboards for quick setup

Native CSAT and post-interaction surveys

Historical trend reporting

AI assistants for human agents

Cons

No behavioral or digital experience analytics

Deeper survey capabilities require third-party integrations

Not built for customer journey analysis

Types of customer experience analytics tools

CX analytics tools are obviously a broad category. Some track user behavior, others collect customer feedback, and still others center on tracking service team performance.

Use this brief overview to shortlist the options that match your use case.

Behavioral analytics and digital experience platforms

Usually, when people talk about customer experience analytics tools, they think of platforms like Fullstory.

These tools are built to analyze user behavior and digital experience by capturing user interactions, typically through session replays, heatmaps, and various behavioral metrics.

For instance, Fullstory's Fullcapture automatically indexes all user behavior on websites and apps. You can go back and review it at any point, whether through session replays or extracted insights, even if you haven't defined what to track upfront.

Overall, these tools are the strongest choice for diagnosing friction in digital experiences—for example, to learn why users abandon carts or sign-up forms.

Voice of customer (VoC) and survey platforms

VoC and survey platforms, like Qualtrics and Medallia, collect direct feedback from users and analyze their responses to surface sentiment trends. They're the strongest fit for tracking user satisfaction over time or after specific interactions.

For example, you can use them to calculate your NPS/CSAT scores across review sites, or to send follow-up surveys after support chat interactions automatically.

Customer journey analytics tools

Customer journey analytics tools map and analyze movement across channels to identify where journeys stall or diverge. Platforms like Salesforce and Sprinklr often combine these analytics with CRM data for a more granular analysis and more detailed customer profiles.

These tools work best for managing complex, multi-channel customer relationships.

Contact center and support analytics tools

Tools like Zendesk and Talkdesk fall into this category. They analyze support tickets and call transcripts to identify recurring issues and agent performance.

Overall, they're the strongest option for teams looking to reduce handle time and improve resolution rates.

Product analytics tools

Tools like Mixpanel and Pendo are similar to behavioral analytics platforms, like Fullstory, but focus specifically on product usage rather than broader digital experiences.

They're designed to increase product adoption and retention through insights into feature adoption, retention cohorts, and other in-product behavior trends. This makes them a strong fit for product managers and growth teams.

Key features to look for in a CX analytics tool

With an overview of different categories in mind, here's how to evaluate tools on an individual basis.

Cross-channel data integration

The more data your tool draws from, the better insights you'll get. So, check whether a tool can integrate with your CRM, support platforms, product databases, or other data sources you might use.

Native integrations are generally better than custom APIs because they're faster to deploy and easier to configure.

Behavioral data capture

Next, check how a tool captures behavioral data: do you need to tag events manually in advance, or does it capture everything automatically? Automatic capture reduces setup time and ensures no data slips through the cracks.

Sentiment analysis and text analytics

Open-ended customer responses and chat transcripts contain valuable signals, but reviewing them manually at scale isn't realistic. If you need insights from this data, choose tools that automatically process it, especially through NLP-based categorization and sentiment scoring.

Journey mapping and funnel visualization

Visualizing key customer flows, such as onboarding and checkout journeys, can help identify drop-off points and prioritize fixes. If this matters for your use case, look for tools that can segment journeys by customer cohort to speed up analysis.

Real-time alerts and anomaly detection

Real-time visibility can help you catch anomalies and issues early, such as spikes in abandonment or drops in NPS after updates. If you need this level of responsiveness, choose tools that provide real-time visibility and send alerts tied to key metrics.

Role-based dashboards and reporting

Different stakeholders often need different views of the same data. Product leads may prioritize feature usage and retention metrics, while CMOs focus on overall satisfaction and NPS. If this applies to your organization, choose tools that support role-based dashboards.

Privacy controls and compliance support

Finally, verify that a tool complies with GDPR, CCPA, SOC 2, and other relevant regulations. Since CX analytics tools often capture sensitive information, compliance is essential for avoiding legal risks and maintaining user trust.

Behavioral analytics tools should, at the very least, mask user data. For example, Fullstory masks sensitive information at the source, so it never even reaches Fullstory's servers or the client.

How to choose the right CX analytics tool for your team

Here are the final questions to ask before committing to any one CX analytics tool.

Start with your CX goals, not the feature list

Don't choose tools based on the most impressive or the widest range of features. Instead, choose the one that matches your use case and desired outcomes, even if it's less robust than another option.

Identify your goals first. Are you trying to reduce checkout abandonment, improve NPS, or something else? Without that clarity, you might overpay, underutilize, or choose a completely wrong tool.

Ask: Does this tool help me achieve my CX goals?

Map the touchpoints you need to cover

Consider whether a tool covers all the channels you want to track, such as your website, mobile app, live chat, or customer support interactions.

Ask: Does the tool cover key channels and fill existing data gaps?

Audit your existing tech stack

The best tools integrate seamlessly with your existing stack and draw from your data.

Ask: Does the tool integrate natively with my CRM, data warehouse, customer support tools, analytics platforms, or ecommerce platform?

Define who will actually use the tool

Different CX analytics tools serve different audiences: product teams, support teams, or marketers. Choose tools that match your primary users' needs and technical backgrounds.

Ask: Does this tool match the technical level and day-to-day needs of primary users?

Set a realistic budget and understand pricing models

Most customer experience analytics tools use one or more of the following pricing structures:

Per seat: Fees are charged for each active user or license.

Per usage: Charges are based on consumption of predefined credits or events.

Tiered platform pricing: A fixed recurring fee is charged based on feature tiers and usage limits.

For example, some tools combine tiered and seat-based pricing. They may offer a base plan with a set number of users, with additional charges for seats beyond that limit. It's important to understand how pricing works to realistically evaluate budget fit.

Note that enterprise platforms, like Qualtrics, are priced for large organizations, while others, like Fullstory or Mixpanel, offer more mid-market and SMB-focused tiers.

Ask: Does this tool fit my budget?

Run a structured pilot before committing

Don't commit to full-scale deployment right away. Instead, test selected tools first through structured 30- or 60-day pilots:

Define your test use case and KPIs first.

Next, collect relevant baseline data, such as NPS scores, cart abandonment rates, or the number of returning users.

Finally, break your pilot into phases, preferably two weeks for setup, two weeks for testing, and two weeks for monitoring.

By the end of your pilot, you should know whether a tool helped you achieve your KPIs. Apart from that, it's a good idea to evaluate general fit, ease of use, and other factors that might be important, but less straightforward to measure.

Ask: Did this tool help me hit my pilot KPIs, and does it fit how my team actually works?

Evaluate vendor support and onboarding

Finally, consider whether a vendor provides appropriate support and onboarding. Implementation ease varies from one tool to another, and some might require more hands-on support or technical knowledge than others.

Assess if the vendor truly provides what you need by checking customer reviews on independent sites, like G2 or Capterra, or by directly asking for references from customers with similar team sizes.

Ask: Do I trust this vendor to set my team up for success?

Why CX analytics matter for retention and revenue

Customer experience analytics helps you reduce churn based on real signals rather than your team's best guesses.

In 2026, companies are increasingly trying to counteract this by improving CX in various ways. Most notably, they're shifting from reactive to predictive listening, using AI to deliver data-driven, personalized experiences, and creating unified customer profiles based on multi-channel signals.

Reliable CX analytics are the foundation for all these efforts, as well as general optimizations your team should implement.

For instance, CX analytics tools help you:

Catch drop-off points in the journey, so teams can prioritize a UX fix over a new feature.

Identify which customer segments are at risk of churn so teams can trigger proactive retention campaigns.

Measure whether CX changes actually improved satisfaction scores, so teams can refine future CX initiatives.

Additionally, robust customer data and behavioral signals let you deliver more personalized experiences, whether through AI or otherwise.

Turn customer behavior into better experiences

Customer experience analytics tools should help you eliminate friction, drive desired outcomes, and increase customer satisfaction. After choosing a tool, evaluate whether you're actually achieving these goals using CX metrics that match your use case.

If you're still weighing your options, Fullstory is hard to overlook. With analytics that cover both behavioral and digital experience data, you'll have everything you need to start fine-tuning CX across platforms.

Stop guessing and start seeing the full customer experience.



