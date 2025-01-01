As one of Australia’s largest online retailers, Kogan.com has its sights set on improving the life of the customer at every touchpoint. The Kogan.com team understands that even a small improvement—like fixing a bug that results in a one percent lift in successful checkouts—can lead to hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue. This is why they ensure teams across the company have access to Fullstory’s best-in-class platform to debug quickly, prioritize issues based on opportunity cost, and save costly engineering time with full context through Session Replay.

Challenge

Kogan.com, as a leading player in Australia's ecommerce and retail sector, aimed to enhance customer experiences by swiftly addressing issues and optimizing their online platforms. However, with multiple brand sites and teams across the organization, efficiently prioritizing high-impact fixes posed a significant challenge.



Solution

To streamline debugging and prioritize fixes effectively, Kogan.com leveraged Fullstory's Session Replay feature, to gain full context of user interactions, allowing for quicker identification and resolution of issues. Additionally, Fullstory's data visualization capabilities empowered teams to prioritize issues based on their potential revenue impact, thereby optimizing resource allocation.



